The United States is rapidly approaching 200,000 cases of coronavirus | USA News

As the United States quickly approached 200,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, nearly double the number in the next most affected country, Italy, public health authorities said the number of deaths exceeded 4,000 and new models were projecting that the total number of deaths could exceed 93,000 before the coronavirus epidemic subsides.

In his daily briefing on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state accounted for more than 83,000 of all coronavirus infections and 1,941 of deaths. Neighboring New Jersey was the second most affected state, with more than 18,000 cases and 267 deaths.

Only in New York, currently the epicenter of the outbreak in the US. In the U.S., 12,226 people remain hospitalized, an increase of 1,297 in the past 24 hours, more than 3,000 in intensive care. Cuomo emphasized that more than 6,000 patients had been treated and discharged from hospitals in the state.

However, data from the USA. USA They come amid reports that China has downplayed the extent of the outbreak in that country, the origin of the coronavirus. Bloomberg News, citing White House sources, reported Wednesday that US intelligence officials believe China has not reported the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. The extent of the underestimation was not disclosed.

Bloomberg said Chinese officials did not respond to requests for comment for the report.

In his briefing, Cuomo said that only one county in New York State, in the rural north-central part of the state, had not reported cases of coronavirus, a trend that he said was a harbinger of what was happening. reaching the rest of the United States. the United States.

"In the same way that it has happened in rural New York, it will pass through rural America," Cuomo said. "As people look at their nightly news in Kansas and say, 'Well, this is a New York problem,' that's not what these numbers say. He says it's a New York problem. York today. Tomorrow, it's a Kansas problem and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem. "

Cuomo also slashed previous projections on when New York would see a spike in the number of new cases, and said Wednesday that if New York residents can adhere to the minimum guidelines for social distancing, the apex of the epidemic could come to an end. of April. To that end, he announced that all playgrounds in New York City would be closed. The parks will remain open, he said.

Data released by the city shows that the disease is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighborhoods, primarily Brooklyn and Queens, on the east side of the sprawling city.

The city's ambulance system and police department are increasingly stressed by the pandemic, and nearly a quarter of the city's emergency medical service workers are ill, according to the Fire Department. In total, 2,800 members of the Fire Department are marginalized, including about 950 of the city's 4,300 EMS workers.

Nearly 16 percent of the New York Police Department's uniformed force is ill. More than 1,000 officers have tested positive for the virus.

Authorities are competing to build temporary hospitals in places like Central Park, the Jacob K Javits Convention Center, a cruise ship terminal and a sports complex to handle the expected increase in patients.

The projection of 93,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States came from an organization funded by the Bill Gates Foundation that works with New York State, Cuomo said. He added that 16,000 of those projected deaths would be in New York State alone. The White House projected Tuesday that the death toll in the US USA It could be between 100,000 and 240,000 if social distancing practices and other measures were maintained.

Cuomo said the best way to reverse current isolation policies that have stopped the United States economy and left most Americans practically homebound is to increase the frequency and availability of tests. He compared the current situation to a "bad groundhog movie."

"You come up with tests and quick tests, not only do you start the economy, but you end anxiety. Anxiety is what is most oppressive here. Not knowing," he said. "Not knowing when this is going to end. The anxiety of dealing with this isolation day after day. It's like a bad groundhog movie.

"Testing will be the best mechanism to try to overcome that anxiety," Cuomo said.