The Thornton family, mom, dad and a 2 year old girl, disappeared from their home.

%MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a911% %MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a912%

A Thornton family, parents and a 2-year-old girl, have been reported missing, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are a mystery, police said.

The family was last seen early Monday at their home, 4056 E. 130th Way, according to police.

%MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a913% %MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a914%

The couple have a 5-year-old boy who was left home alone at the residence, said Matt Barnes, a police spokesman. Nearby extended family members found the boy alone and unharmed in front of the house around 9 p.m. Monday.

%MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a915% %MINIFYHTML6e5a5cc8086927e13b3e371ae89bf2a916%

On Wednesday night, police filed a search warrant at the home and discovered that illegal marijuana was growing indoors, Barnes said.

The TPD investigation reported missing family members, unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Last seen at his residence, 4056 E. 130th Way, on the morning of 03/30/20, seeking help locating family, vehicle, or welfare status information. pic.twitter.com/hGZ3tliwzB – Thornton Police Department (@ThorntonPolice) April 2, 2020

Members of the extended family reported the missing trio to police on Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Zaiqiao Feng, 48, Liu Nei Li, 40, and her daughter Anny. The family left their home in a 2008 gray Toyota Highlander, Colorado license plate 231-REZ.

Investigators seek public help in locating the family or their vehicle. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the police at 720-977-5150.

"We have no indication of foul play at this time," Barnes said.

An investigation is underway and police are working to determine if the illegal cultivation of marijuana plays a role in the "mysterious,quot; disappearance of the family.