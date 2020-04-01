The star of the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39; Joe Exotic was quarantined for the prevention of COVID-19 after transferring prisons

%MINIFYHTML7f431944f48c8ba0176d6bc8d647276211% %MINIFYHTML7f431944f48c8ba0176d6bc8d647276212%

The prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist and other wildlife violations.

Star of the "Tiger King" Exotic Joe He is currently in quarantine while behind bars as a precaution in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis after transferring the jails.

Released earlier this month on Netflix, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

While the tiger lover was sentenced to 22 years in prison for planning to kill an animal rights activist and other wildlife violations, Entertainment Tonight reported that the star, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was transferred. from a county jail, where he has been held since then. his sentence in January to federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

However, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Joe was quarantined as a security measure upon arrival at the prison, which is currently a standard procedure for all inmates entering any prison due to the crisis. global health.

During the 14-day quarantine, Joe cannot make phone calls or verify and send emails.

Joe has filed legal action against the US Department of the Interior. USA And the US Federal Wildlife Service. USA, For the loss of personal property and almost two decades of "investigation and care of 200 genetic tigers and crosses for 365 days a year", among other claims [es.

You are seeking more than $ 94 million in damages.