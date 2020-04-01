The senators announce that four more members of the team have tested positive for coronavirus

Senators announced Wednesday that four additional members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the four people affected, three are believed to be players and one is a staff member.

The additional positive evidence comes after Ottawa had already made two separate announcements, one on March 17 and the other on March 21, that team members had contracted the coronavirus. The two unidentified players were the first confirmed cases in the NHL.

Senators completed a trip to California before the March 12 "hiatus,quot; from NHL hours due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. They faced Sharks (March 7), Patos (March 10) and Reyes (March 11).

A total of 52 people traveled with the team on their road trip with 44 showing no symptoms, according to a press release from March 21. The eight symptoms were analyzed to detect the coronavirus.

All test results had been received as of Wednesday, and seven of them were positive. A statement on the senator's website said everyone who tested positive had recovered. The team also said it had instructed everyone in the group to travel to quarantine as of March 13.

"The Ottawa Senators medical team continues to monitor players and staff and follow all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the community at large," the statement continued.

Additional positive tests bring the total number of confirmed cases among NHL players to seven, with five in the senators and two in the Colorado avalanche. None of the affected players has been named so far.