The seasons of "Black Monday" and "Billions" are divided into 2 by the closure of COVID-19, the premiere of "The Chi" moved – Deadline

Showtime has made further adjustments to its schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended all Hollywood production.

Black Monday Y Thousands of millions that were in production in their current / future seasons when the shutdown occurred, will air partial seasons, and the rest of the episodes will run at a later date after all production has been completed.

%MINIFYHTMLe9427e9609aef3bc44d956203cde7de111% %MINIFYHTMLe9427e9609aef3bc44d956203cde7de112%

For both of them, the unexpected end of spring will reach a natural point in the arcs of their seasons' history. Two weeks ago Showtime moved to stagger the remaining finished original episodes of Black Monday by changing its air pattern from two new consecutive episodes that premiere from one week to one, starting on March 22, until Sunday, April 12. Episode 6 of April 12, Black Monday it will be the last of the current batch.

Thousands of millions Its fifth season will still premiere on May 3 as planned, but it will air seven episodes before skipping.

All season of Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels It has been completed and will begin airing on April 26 as scheduled.

With Thousands of millions‘Run interrupted, Showtime has summoned drama The Chi to help fill the void. The Chi The third season, originally slated to premiere on July 5, has moved until June 21. The series also has a full season in the can.

Two weeks ago, Showtime also postponed the releases of Docuseries Outcry (originally scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (originally scheduled for Friday, May 8) for later in 2020 (exact date TBD).