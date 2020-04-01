The Rise Of Gru & # 39;, & # 39; Sing 2 & # 39; sets new dates; Icked Wicked ’Still Brewing – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c11% %MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c12%

Last week, Lighting / Universal Minions: The Rise Of Gru It withdrew from its global launch that was previously established for the end of June in some offshore markets and for July 3 at the national level. It is now scheduled for July 2, 2021, taking up the space that belonged to Sing 2, which in turn is heading to Christmas 2021 (December 22 in the country). Universal has pushed like this Evil outside of its 2021 vacation release. That movie remains undated for the time being.

These are other victims of the coronavirus pandemic, as Illumination's Mac Guff studio in Paris has been temporarily closed due to the current blockade in France, and while Hollywood adjusts to its schedule for the foreseeable, if unclear, future.

