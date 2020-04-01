The researchers finally explained the strangest symptom of coronavirus: BGR

Loss of smell may be an early warning of a new coronavirus infection, according to recent reports.

Harvard researchers studied the genetics of olfactory cells involved in the smell process and found a surprising explanation for COVID-19-related anosmia.

The new virus could interact with a certain cell type within the olfactory epithelium, not with the actual neurons involved in odor processing.

The new coronavirus infections have some peculiarities that make them highly dangerous. The virus is extremely resistant and can survive for days on certain surfaces, increasing the risk of infection. The incubation period is relatively long, meaning that you may experience no symptoms for 2 weeks after contracting it. Finally, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are not unique to this disease, so only one test will tell you for sure that you have it instead of a cold or flu.

However, doctors discovered two early warning signs that may point to a coronavirus infection. These are anosmia and dysgeusia, or loss of smell and taste. While not all COVID-19 patients can show these early signs, some of them experienced unusual changes in smell and taste, raising awareness among doctors. Harvard researchers sought a scientific explanation for what can occur inside the nose to cause early loss of smell with COVID-19, and were able to explain the symptom.

The study was published in bioRxiv, but has not yet been peer reviewed. However, the findings may be critical in developing new diagnostic techniques, especially in hospitals where there is not enough COVID-19 testing for everyone. The sudden onset of anosmia could be a warning sign that a patient has to be isolated, as he or she could be infected with the new virus. On the other hand, there are other medical conditions characterized by a lack of odor. If you have experienced anosmia since before the outbreak, it does not mean that you are likely to get COVID-19 or have the disease. While chronic patients with anosmia will never get this early sign of COVID-19 because they can no longer smell, if they experience dysgeusia, they should seek medical advice.

Harvard researchers looked at the genetics of the cells involved in smell, looking for ways in which these cells could interact with the new coronavirus.

"There appears to be a strong association between the development of disturbances in smell and obtaining COVID-19," said associate professor at Harvard Medical School, Sandeep R. Datta. The Harvard Crimson. "It appears that this may be one of the hallmarks of the disease."

The olfactory epithelium contains several types of cells, and the researchers expected that neurons that smell and transmit information to the brain are affected. However, the SARS-CoV-2 virus actually binds to a different type of cell, which supports neurons. That was a "surprise,quot; for the scientists. The illustration above shows the cellular structure of the olfactory region, with the sustaining cells being affected in cases of COVID-19. The virus also affects stem cells in the area, which become functional cells.

"That is interesting because it could provide some potential mechanisms for how the coronavirus could cause a change in your sense of smell," Datta said. "I think, at least at first glance, those mechanisms are not what we would have naively expected."

The researcher said more work is needed to validate his findings, but anecdotal evidence suggests that loss of smell occurs quickly after infection. "It's a little bit like a toggle switch, where you smell one day and not the next," Datta said.

It is unclear whether such olfactory disturbances will persist after COVID-19 infection clears up. Furthermore, the study has only looked at the genetics that can explain anosmia, without explaining dysgeusia.

