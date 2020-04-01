The Rangers examine Shin-Soo Choo giving $ 1K each to 191 Texas minor league players – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaf9f6ac21592ba7f1fbb4b6f53b3251611% %MINIFYHTMLaf9f6ac21592ba7f1fbb4b6f53b3251612%

Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is helping financially struggling minor league players with the season on hold, giving $ 1,000 each to 191 of them in the Texas organization.

Choo said Wednesday that he remembers financial difficulties when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter hopes the gifts will help ease those concerns for current minor league players, the majority he has never met, allowing them to focus on their baseball careers rather than having to find ways. to earn money.

"I've done it before, minor leagues, seven years," said Choo, who was 18 when he left South Korea to join the Seattle Mariners organization prior to the 2001 season. "I know right now the minor league is better than 15-20 years ago, but still difficult. Everything is very difficult, especially when it comes to money. "

Choo is now entering the final year of a $ 130 million, seven-year contract he signed as a free agent with the Rangers. He is slated to be the highest-paid Texas player this season at $ 21 million.

When he left home for the United States to pursue his baseball dreams, Choo said he had nothing. There were some tough times in the minor leagues, including the 2005 season, when sometimes there was no money to buy diapers for her newborn son.

"Think back to 20 years ago, the first time I came from Korea, I have nothing," he said. “Now, a lot of things I have are due to baseball. … So I want to pay other people, especially this difficult situation around the world. I can still help other people, that's a good thing. "

Choo also made a $ 200,000 donation to Daegu, South Korea, a city that he said was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. That's about an hour from where his parents still live, and he said they were fine.

After spring training was suspended by the Major League Baseball in mid-March, Choo said he almost immediately started thinking about minor league players and how he could help them. He discussed this with his wife, who also remembered what it was like for them, and then approached the Rangers' officers.

Minor league player Eli White, who was at the Rangers' Major League Baseball camp in a non-listed deal, texted Choo thanking him and said the money would go a long way toward helping him and his wife.

Choo's response: "Eli don't worry about money. Just keep playing baseball. Let me know if you need anything else.

MLB had initially planned weekly allocations of $ 400 for players with minor league offerings only until April 8, the scheduled start of their season, but this week extended them until the end of May.

Choo made his major league debut with 10 games for the Mariners during the 2005 season. He was traded to Cleveland in 2006, and became a great full-time player with the Indians after returning from elbow surgery in late May 2008. His big problem with the Rangers came after his only season in Cincinnati, when he hit .285 and had a base percentage of .423 in 2013.