The problem with & # 39; Major League II & # 39; is that you should support the White Sox

"Major League,quot; is one of the best sports movies of all time.

%MINIFYHTMLea2f5ca668e864f9ced2a8e0127a3bc311% %MINIFYHTMLea2f5ca668e864f9ced2a8e0127a3bc312%

It was the right movie for the underdog at the right time in the heyday of an incredible series of baseball movies from the eighties that included "Bull Durham,quot; and "Field of Dreams,quot;. The connection to Rick "Wild Thing,quot; Vaughn, Willie Mays Hayes and Jake Taylor remains strong more than 30 years later. It is my favorite sports movie.

In 1994, that cast of characters returned for "Major League II,quot;. You can offer your best defense, but the truth is that the sequel was poor. In a new recent observation, I realized that it had been cut because of Ohio's roots: You must encourage the White Sox to win.

MORE: Top 10 Baseball Movies of the 90s, Ranked

This is not being contrary to being different. This is not an existential debate between Cobra Kai against Daniel LaRusso or Roy "Tin Cup,quot; McAvoy against David Simms. (For what it's worth, the correct answers are LaRusso and Simms.)

"Major League II,quot; gives you no discernible reason to support the Indians. That is the problem, and we can defend that position in seven easy steps:

Jack Parkman is the best character

Wikipedia describes Parkman as "a selfish character,quot;. That could be true, but the problem is that he is the only player to produce during the first 50 minutes of the film. Not like Yankees slugger Clu Haywood in the first movie.

Parkman is a catcher who hits the moon shots of the clutch at every opportunity. The White Sox fell 3-0 in the ALCS when it hit a game-winning three-run homer against Rick Vaughn. Yes, Vaughn catches him in the end, but if this is real life, Parkman does get to base somehow.

You may not like his phrases or his personality, but Parkman is the only character who stays true to the entire movie.

For what it's worth, the shimmy is amazing.

& # 39; Wild Thing & # 39; it's too erratic

If we're playing that stupid desert island game where you pick an actor or actress from movies and TV shows (even with cameos), then I'd probably pick Charlie Sheen.

You get "Two and a Half Men,quot;, "Spin City,quot; and "Friends,quot; on TV, and "Platoon,quot;, "Young Guns,quot;, "Red Dawn,quot; and many other '80s movies. You're done.

All that said, Vaughn's corporate twist and disappointing performance make it impossible to support him throughout the entire movie, even during the final showdown with Parkman.

The moral seems to be that you can be a 5.50 ERA, but if you wear a leather jacket and double-breasted glasses, then you start throwing 103 mph of heat.

We are not buying that.

Hayes and Cerrano are also bad.

Hayes is portrayed by Omar Epps in place of Wesley Snipes, which is fine after the value of the first appearance. That said, they are trying to make Hayes a power-hitting Rickey Henderson guy, and he can't do it. No one could be Rickey like Rickey.

Cerrano's transformation into a Buddhist monk is a disaster for the entire film, and would have been cut short the second he rescued the bird in center field. This is the most disappointing change because Cerrano was the coolest character in the original movie.

MORE: 30 Things We Still Love About "Major League,quot;

The new pieces don't fit

Rube Baker should play left tackle in Iowa or Wisconsin, and Isuro Tanaka is a pinch runner at best. Cerrano does not have the same dynamic that it had with Eddie Harris in the first movie.

Taylor, who takes over as manager after Lou Brown has a heart attack, is a constant influence. That's fine, but who is the team leader? Dorn?

Bad property

You cannot support Roger Dorn as co-owner. He goes from being an arrogant third baseman to a clumsy children's movie owner, and he's not well executed. Dorn saves that performance as a bench player, and "It's not my bat,quot; is an underrated phrase. Still, this is not the owner of a championship.

Rachel Phelps, who is a great villain in both films, has no reason to rescue this team.

There is no way that an underperforming team with a manager with poor health and poor ownership will win the East AL.

Randy Quaid is terrible

I understand what they were trying to do with the super fans, but it was much better in the first movie when you didn't recognize those fans.

I attend a handful of Indian games every summer with the family, and every time I hear one of Quaid's phrases, it gives me the creeps. It is not worth repeating in this space. Just stay with Harry Doyle, please.

What Vaughn came up with should tell you how fragile the Indians would have been in a series with the White Sox.

MORE: The Inside Story of Baseball Game "The Naked Gun,quot;

You should support the White Sox

The White Sox were already beating the Indians with Hank Shaw, and they added Parkman. If this plays out on social media, most fans would encourage Parkman to take revenge on the Indians.

In real life, the Indians were a playoff team in 1995. The losers' story was gone. The White Sox were the promising team in the coolest uniforms.

You spend half of "Major League II,quot; compiling a list of reasons not to support the Indians, and that outweighs the change in the second half of the movie. It all comes down to that final showdown between Vaughn and Parkman, and the investment he made.

Vaughn saves the day, but it doesn't feel the same as the first time.

Admit it. You kind of want Parkman to get that thing out of the park.

Maybe he would have brought "Major League: Back to the Minors,quot;.