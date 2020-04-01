The Next Big Thing: Shafali Verma from India is poised for stardom | Cricket News







Who are the emerging talents of cricket? Every Wednesday, we will focus on & # 39; the next big thing & # 39; in sport and this week is the Shafali Verma spark plug from India Women …

The final of the T20 Women's World Cup last month was a momentous occasion with more than 86,000 fans attending the MCG to see Alyssa Healy inspire Australia to victory over India.

But there is plenty of thought for Shafali Verma.

The 16-year-old India starter knocked down Healy in nine, the Australian went on to hit 75 of 39 deliveries, including a record 30 for fifty balls in an ICC final, and was then fired by just two as first-time finishers. time. he rolled for 99 to lose by 85 runs.

Verma leaves after being fired by two in the final of the T20 World Cup

Verma was seen crying at the end of the game and had to be comforted by her teammates, but as Ben Stokes well knows, despair in one ICC final can be replaced by delighting in another.

The March Melbourne masterpiece will surely not be the last time Verma appears on the greatest stage, with the batter and his team on a steep climb.

India has now reached the final of two of the last three ICC women's events, also facing England in the award-winning World Cup 50 game in 2017 in Lord & # 39; s, a match they would surely win until Anya Shrubsole would produce the bowling spell of his life.

More endings seem inevitable for India and Verma should be at the center of it all. She was, remember, one of the top reasons given when experts evaluated how her team could topple Australia's hosts at the MCG.

Shafali is a true, terrifying talent to be confronted for how destructive he is and for what seems unafraid. She has also learned very fast. At first he struggled a bit against the spin, but he seems to have found a way to counter that and score even faster. English captain Heather Knight at Shafali Verma

This is because the young woman had already glimpsed her supreme talent against the Southern Stars a few weeks earlier in the first game of the tournament with a 29 of 15 balls.

Verma continued her initial attacks in the other three India group games as they secured a 100 percent record and emerged as group winners, an achievement that proved crucial as it meant they advanced from their rainy semifinal at the expense of England. .

Verma threw 39 of 17 balls against Bangladesh. He nailed 46 of 34 balls against New Zealand. He hit 47 from 35 balls against Sri Lanka. The generally destructive Smriti Mandhana played the second violin in this starting pair.

Verma peaked at ninety-sixty in the tournament, only Healy was able to match that total, and his hitting rate was 158.25. Against Bangladesh alone, its strike rate was just under 230, as a third of its deliveries were at or above the rope.

Verma's hit rate at the T20 World Cup was close to 160

"She trains with absolute freedom and that's how she plays," said former England hitter Lydia Greenway. "The power it has is incredible. It will hit anything completely and directly on the ground.

"She has a healthy arrogance about her as she will face (Australia), Ellyse Perry, will face Marizanne Kapp (from South Africa), will face the best bowlers in the world because she has that ruthless belief in her ability,quot; .

India men's coach Ravi Shastri recently told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast Verma is hitting like Virender Sehwag, but it was Sachin Tendulkar who got her into cricket in the first place.

It was nice meeting you too, Shafali.

Hearing from you how you traveled to Lahli to see my latest Ranji game and now watching you play in India is amazing. Keep chasing your dreams because dreams come true.

Enjoy the game and always do your best. 👍 – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2020

"Dad used to talk a lot about Sachin Tendulkar. When I saw him hit the first time, I knew he had to try," Verma said during the T20 World Cup.

Since then, Verma has stripped him of one of Tendulkar's many records, namely for India's youngest hitter, male or female, to score a fifty international.

Tendulkar was 16 years and 214 days old when he conducted a Half-century Test against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1989, but Verma was only 15 years old and 285 days old when he hit 73 of 49 balls in a T20I against the West Indies in Saint Lucia in November.

Verma largely thrashed 69 unbeaten of 35 deliveries against the same opposition on the same field the next day.

His cricket start came amid his brother's disgrace, with Verma taking her brother's place on the local under-12 side when he fell ill.

Verma began her cricket career by intervening for her sick brother

Clubs in her area did not want girls to play the sport, but Verma cheated authorities with her short hair and won the "Man of the Match,quot; and "Man of the Series,quot; awards.

Verma's success carried over to professional cricket, especially when he hit a 128 of 56 balls in a T20 tournament during the 2018-19 season.

His success in the West Indies followed and shortly before a pre-T20 World Cup series against Australia and England, Verma smoked 124 of 78 deliveries for India A against Australia A in a 50 game in Brisbane. Australia's attack, some of which had international experience, could not contain it.

Australia A coach Leah Poulton said cricket.com.au later: "She is just an amazing talent. We had seen a bit of footage, but when you see footage of such a player, it probably doesn't do her justice. In fact, she has a very good presence in the fold."

"Even though she is 15, she is a tall, strong girl. Over the years, India has produced these first bats with incredible techniques, while she came out and was pure power."

"I was in fan mode for a while there! She had such composure in the crease that she didn't seem worried at all. She is definitely going to be a person to see for years to come."

Australia's first-team bowlers also struggled against Verma in the triple series, when the starter loaded a 28-ball 49 to help India to a seven-wicket victory at Junction Oval in Melbourne in early February, with Perry, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen all toned up.

Verma couldn't repeat the feat at the iconic Melbourne stadium in the T20 World Cup final, but her time will come.