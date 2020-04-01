The new version of the Chevy Bolt is delayed due to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLbc41c8b658817a1c59a5c7a928457dc711% %MINIFYHTMLbc41c8b658817a1c59a5c7a928457dc712%

The updated version of the Chevy Bolt has become one of the first electric vehicles to be delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic, according to Automotive News Y Electrek. Now it won't come until 2021.

Originally later this year, the new version of the Bolt EV was detailed last month by Chevy's parent company General Motors at its big "EV day,quot; press event. It will feature a sportier look, new seats, adaptive cruise control, and a few other minor changes. GM increased range in last year's Bolt version from 238 miles to 259 miles, but no further increase is expected in the upgrade. According to GM, a larger SUV-style version of the Bolt announced last month is still slated to launch later this year.

The pandemic has already caused the cancellation of some of the world's largest car shows and closed auto manufacturing plants worldwide, including all of the US. USA It is likely to have an impact on the launch of many more new electric vehicles. For now, Ford still says it plans to launch the Mustang Mach-E, its first long-range electric vehicle, later this year. Volkswagen is still aiming for an August launch of ID 3, its first "electric car for the masses," in Europe. Startups like Lucid Motors and Rivian also plan to start shipping their first electric vehicles by the end of this year.

Some electric vehicles to be launched this year in China may have a better chance of making their release dates. The Polestar 2, the first fully electric vehicle from the Volvo family of car companies, went into production last week. And Nio also started manufacturing the EC6, his third electric SUV.