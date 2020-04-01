The modern family prepares to say goodbye

Officially there is only one more episode of Modern Family. Or rather two. Two and a retrospective special.

Tonight's episode was the last episode before the end of next week's two-part series, and it ended with a surprise for Mitch and Cam: The new baby they are adopting has arrived two weeks earlier, before they have accomplished move into your new home. All his things are packed in a moving truck, but Mitch said goodbye to the old house with a Dirty Dancing routine before the baby came, so at least that's it.

Elsewhere, Jay, Manny, and Joe teamed up in a small wine tasting competition (which Joe only judged and didn't participate in), while Phil and Claire panicked for being great grandparents and not regular grandparents, only to finally give up. Realize that there are still parents who still have to clean up their children's messes sometimes.