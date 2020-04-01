The modern family prepares to say goodbye

Officially there is only one more episode of Modern Family. Or rather two. Two and a retrospective special.
Tonight's episode was the last episode before the end of next week's two-part series, and it ended with a surprise for Mitch and Cam: The new baby they are adopting has arrived two weeks earlier, before they have accomplished move into your new home. All his things are packed in a moving truck, but Mitch said goodbye to the old house with a Dirty Dancing routine before the baby came, so at least that's it.
Elsewhere, Jay, Manny, and Joe teamed up in a small wine tasting competition (which Joe only judged and didn't participate in), while Phil and Claire panicked for being great grandparents and not regular grandparents, only to finally give up. Realize that there are still parents who still have to clean up their children's messes sometimes.
The Dunphy children had thrown a party with their parents out of town and with the twins cared for by Dylan's parents, and had resulted in the breakdown of the piano, the carpet destroyed by fire, a small collection of python eggs. in the fireplace, and Alex became a kind of creepy employee for a strange neighbor after he got into the drink she spilled.
They went out of their way to hide the damage and even fixed the piano and replaced the carpet with no problem, but there were a few things that only Phil and Claire could fix.
One of the python eggs ended up in the Easter eggs, and Phil ended up dressing up as the Easter bunny to find the missing snake. And Claire almost paid the neighbor before taking advantage of her new status as an old woman to immediately blackmail the neighbor.
There was a certain spark to all of that that felt like a regular Modern Family episode, but it also felt like the beginning of the end, and a sign that things are about to get more emotional next week.
Modern FamilyThe finale begins next Wednesday at 8 p.m. with a retrospective special, followed by the final two episodes starting at 9 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTMLbe6f6dc49d6c16c01841c9c142e0a87917%