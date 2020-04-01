The leader of a United States warship seeks isolation from the crew as the coronavirus spreads News of the coronavirus pandemic

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the new coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate most of its approximately 5,000 crew members on the ground, which would render the warship out of service on a effort to save lives.

In a memo to Navy leaders, the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt said that the spread of COVID-19 disease continues and accelerates and that eliminating all but 10 percent of the crew is a "necessary risk,quot; to stop the spread of the virus. . The ship is docked in Guam.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe9751ee4c618e0298cb828c0cb1317f911% %MINIFYHTMLe9751ee4c618e0298cb828c0cb1317f912%

The leaders of the navy were on Tuesday struggling to determine the best way to respond to the extraordinary request, as dozens of crew members tested positive.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are not taking proper care of our most trusted asset: our sailors," Capt. Brett Crozier said in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. news agency.

A navy official said Crozier alerted commanders Sunday night about continued challenges in isolating the virus. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Crozier wants more isolated housing for the crew and that the navy leadership is reviewing options to ensure the health and safety of the crew.

Trump has consistently touted his support for the US military (Al Drago / Reuters)

The commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral John Aquilino, told reporters on Tuesday that the Navy is working to get as many sailors as possible ashore, while maintaining a central crew to monitor nuclear reactors and maintain the ship in operation.

He said the pace may not be as fast as the commander would like, but it will be done on a rotating basis, with sailors staying ashore isolated for 14 days, then returning to the ship virus-free so that others can disembark.

When asked about efforts to isolate sailors ashore, he said the navy is doing what it can with the available facilities. Authorities are working with the Guam government to try to find hotel rooms that allow for more isolation, Aquilino said.

Aquilino did not discuss exact numbers or deadlines, but agreed with Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's claim that about 1,000 sailors have been removed from the ship so far. He added that there are currently no hospitalized sailors.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Fundamental change

In Asia, the presence of an operator is central to what the Pentagon has identified as a fundamental shift from fighting certain conflicts in the Middle East to a return to "great power competition." That primarily means increased focus on China, including its militarization of the disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The aircraft carrier outbreak may be the most dramatic in the navy, but it follows an accelerated upward trend throughout the military. The Pentagon said the number of cases in the military had reached 673 on Tuesday morning, a jump of 104 from the previous day and an increase from 174 a week ago.

Since March 20, the total has increased tenfold, even as the Pentagon has taken many steps to try to limit the spread, including halting almost all troop movements abroad.

The aircraft carrier, like other navy ships, is vulnerable to the spread of infectious disease due to its proximity. The huge ship is over 1,000 feet (305 meters) long; Sailors stretch through a maze of decks linked by steep stairways and narrow corridors. Sailors and enlisted officers have separate dwellings, but they routinely take their food from the crowded buffet lines and eat at end-to-end linked tables.

By listing many of those problems, Crozier's memo, which was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, warns that proximity means thousands of sailors now require quarantine. He said the sailors have moved from the ship to coastal neighborhoods, but much of that is also inappropriate. He said many of the off-ship locations available so far are group quarantine sites, and two sailors housed in an auditorium have already tested positive for the virus.

To stop the spread of the virus and prevent death, Crozier said they should take a methodical approach, remove most of the sailors from the ship, isolate and clean them entirely. He said about 10 percent of the crew would have to remain on board to secure the boat, run critical systems, and sanitize everything. Aquilino declined to confirm that estimate, but said he is working with commanders to quarantine and test them as quickly as possible.

Required risk

While eliminating that amount may seem like an extraordinary move, Crozier said it is a necessary risk.

"It will allow the aircraft carrier and the air wing to get back online as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors," Crozier said, adding that finding the proper isolation for the crew "will require a political solution, but it's the right thing to do. "

Modly told CNN that efforts were underway to assist the ship while making sure that the US Navy and Army. USA Continue to protect the country.

"This is a unique circumstance," he said. "And we are working on it and trying to maintain that proper balance to make sure that our friends and allies, and most importantly, our enemies and adversaries, understand that we are not on call."