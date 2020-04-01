The Hives' leader feels "slightly better" after a week of battle with what he believes to be COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML8c5eb2031c2e9f1dde21cb66b2b5885d11% %MINIFYHTML8c5eb2031c2e9f1dde21cb66b2b5885d12%

Pelle Almqvist claims to be in recovery when he introduces a new virtual concert initiative to keep fans entertained as they isolate themselves amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Diapers rocker Pelle Almqvist It has joined the long list of rockers fighting COVID-19.

The Swedish singer revealed that he is recovering while posting an online video for fans on Tuesday, March 31.

Wearing a robe and sitting by a roaring fire, he explained that "at the end of the week one of what I think is COVID-19 infection" and that "he feels a little better."

Then he introduced a new virtual concert initiative, telling devotees, "Like us, many of you are now home with extra time on your hands, and since the shows are postponed or canceled … it is possible that miss the live rock show. " experience. We have quite a few shows stored in the vault. "

The gang plans to post the images online as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I suggest using big speakers and going upstairs so you can dance all at once at home to do your daily exercise, but the headphones also work," he said. "Please, not small computer speakers."

The first installment of Hivemanor Livemanor, which was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, is the 2009 concert by the Metro Theater band in Sydney, Australia.

The Hives aren't the only rockers posting old gigs online to keep isolated fans entertained: Metallica released Metallica on Mondays in mid-March, offering classic concerts in full once a week.