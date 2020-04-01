The Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna Intends to Silence Ohara Davies and Skeptics in the Final | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6011% %MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6012%









Tyrone McKenna defeated Mohamed Mimoune to reach the final of the Golden Contract

Tyrone McKenna admits that fierce criticism "ruined,quot; his Gold Contract victory over Mohamed Mimoune and the fiery Belfast man plans to "break the heart,quot; of Ohara Davies in the final.

The 30-year-old advanced from the semi-finals of MTK Global's super light tournament with a unanimous decision victory over Mimoune, which was hotly contested on social media and sparked protest from the Frenchman.

But McKenna, who received the victory with scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 from the judges, insists that critics have been influenced by Mimoune's late assault, rather than his early success.

"I thought he was boxing great," said McKenna Sky Sports. "There was a lot of fuss and controversy. Yes, he won the last few rounds. I gave him round six, seven, eight and nine, 100 percent."

Belfast man shared a tough battle with Mohamed Mimoune

"He won them by a landslide and people are looking at that, saying he won because he won four rounds. But they are forgetting the first five, three of them clearly won, and two of them could have gone either way. He followed the way of me. It was a tight fight, it was a difficult fight, and it was a very entertaining fight.

"It could have followed Mimoune's path, it could have been a draw, it could have followed my path. It was my path and I am very happy with that."

Reflecting on the negative reaction to his victory, McKenna said: "I think it ruined the fight. It was an amazing fight, entertaining, both sides gave it their all.

"We left everything in the ring, and after that, all the critics muffle the fight. Everyone says Mimoune clearly won it. He clearly didn't win anything. It was a close fight that could have gone either way, that's all.

"A lot of people have their backs. I don't know why they have their backs. Not that I have judged them. I would like to reach the final, prove a point, prove that I am a world-class fighter and I belong to that level."

Davies is also one victory away from claiming the lucrative multi-fight deal for the winner after Logan Yoon and Jeff Ofori shutdowns.

But McKenna firmly believes he can resist the power of the Hackney man to secure victory and wants to stage a homecoming fight at a newly built GAA stadium in Belfast.

"The first fight was a very good victory for him," said McKenna. "The second was a replacement fighter, who is usually the underweight. He gave him a decent fight, but he got the job done. He was hit by big punches multiple times, looked lost on the stages, but came in later, got the knockout e he did the work he had to do to get to the final.

"I'm excited to go in there and exploit it and end four years of beef. Ohara loves to talk a good game. I don't think he even knows what he's talking about half the time. He said he's going to knock me out. He's been saying I'm a bum for years. Knocking him out and preventing him from getting a massive contract is going to be very sweet.

"We all know that sometimes I like to block my face, so I think it will catch me. It will hit me with the strongest blow it can throw, it will land on my face. I will smile at it, call it and I will break his heart We all know that man gives up when things get tough.

"We have two different mindsets in the game. When it gets difficult for me, I shake people up, laugh at their faces. He kneels down and quits. That is the difference and it will show on the final night." I think I'm going to stop him. "