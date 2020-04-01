The coronavirus in Minnesota: positive cases of COVID-19 increase to 689 in the state; 5 more dead – Up News Info

Last News

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – State health officials announced that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 689 on Wednesday, from 629 on Tuesday. Five more people also died, bringing the total deaths to 17 in the state.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), most of the positive cases so far are on the Twin Cities subway.

Hennepin County has only 218 positive cases. Ramsey County has 66.

MDH officials continue to emphasize that the number of laboratory confirmed positive cases is "just the tip of the iceberg,quot; and we should all assume that the virus is spreading through communities.

Approximately 21,191 people have completed tests at the state Public Health Laboratory and outside laboratories, health officials say.

Of those who tested positive, more than 54 are currently hospitalized with 27 patients in intensive care units. There are 342 patients who no longer need to be isolated.

In total, 122 patients have required hospitalization so far due to COVID-19.

MDH officials say the average age of those infected is 47 years old. The age range is from 4 months to 104 years. On Tuesday, health officials said the 4-month-old boy is doing well.

The age of the hospitalized is from 6 years to 95 years. The ages of those in the ICU range from 33 years to 95 years.

For patients who have died, their ages range from 58 to 95 years. The average age of those who died is 84 years.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.