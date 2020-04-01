The cast of MTV & # 39; The Challenge: Total Madness & # 39 ;, the format, how to watch it and everything you need to know for season 35

MTV's hit reality show "The Challenge,quot; returns for its 35th season on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and this season's installment pits 28 cast members against each other in an individual competition known as "Total Madness." Fan favorites like Johnny Bananas, CT, Jordan, Tori, Nany, and Jenna are back, and will be joined by seven rookies from reality shows "Big Brother," "The Amazing Race," "Are You the One?, "and,quot; Survivor ".

Just as remarkable, T.J. Lavin returns to present his 25th season of "The Challenge,quot;. The professional BMX rider has become as much an element of the show as any of the competitors, and loyal viewers love his pointless approach to dealing with dropouts (he's not a fan and will let you know).

With no live sports at the moment, "The Challenge,quot; is the closest we have, so if you're a longtime viewer or planning to jump in for the first time, here is everything (and we mean everything) you need to know about " The Challenge: Total Madness ", which includes the entire cast and format of season 35.

Challenge 35 cast https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b9/db/challenge-35-cast-033120-mtv_109buvm6jk7at1qivyovl6rrbq.jpg?t=822752081,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What is the & # 39; challenge & # 39 ;?

This clip from the first five minutes of the premiere episode lets us know that competitors will be working in teams, pairs, and individually during daily competitions, but ultimately this is a solo game and there will only be one winner. (It is unclear if that is a male and female winner or an overall winner, although it is likely to be the last.)

We still don't know how the players will be chosen for the elimination rounds. The past few seasons have featured some sort of "court,quot; that elects at least one of the elimination round competitors, with the other competitor entering performance-based (eg finishing last in the daily competition) or being voted.

According to the MTV press release, there is a $ 1 million prize and a "surprising turnaround,quot; (as if there was not going to be a surprising turnaround). It is unclear whether such a "surprising turn,quot; is the widely spread rumor that competitors must appear in a knockout round to advance to the final, but either way, that will alter the strategy of more than a few vets seeking to manipulate their way. to the end without ever seeing the inside of an elimination ring.

Filmed in Austria and the Czech Republic, one thing we do know is that, instead of staying in a luxurious mansion, this season the cast will be living in a "bunker," which will only add to the tension. T.J. He says this will be the "most dangerous season,quot; in the history of the challenge, so it is also promising.

What time is & # 39; The Challenge & # 39; on MTV?

The first episode of season 35 of MTV's "The Challenge,quot; ("Total Madness,quot;) premieres on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Each episode will last 90 minutes. It is preceded by 14 hours of "ridiculousness,quot; (not a joke) followed by another hour of "ridiculousness,quot; (not a joke either).

How to watch & # 39; The Challenge: Total Madness & # 39;

You can watch MTV through your cable provider or on channel 331 on DirecTV. You can also watch live on the MTV app (available on Roku, Fire Stick, Chromecast, AppleTV, etc.) or MTV.com with a valid cable / satellite login.

The cast of & # 39; The Challenge: Total Madness & # 39; from MTV

VETERANS

Ashley Mitchell https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4/75/ashleymitchelljpg_psj3wimfx7p110an49hwzd8gq.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Ashley Mitchell (seventh challenge)

To understand Ashley as a competitor, there are two things you need to know:

1. She has won two titles: a solo victory in the highly competitive season of "Invasion of Champions,quot; and a tag team victory in "Final Reckoning,quot; where she left her partner (and former friend with benefits), Hunter Barfield , and was left with the prize of $ 1 million, the largest bag in the history of the Challenge up to that moment. As a result, he won the most awards of any competitor in the Challenge ($ 1,121,250) and, like LeBron James, invested some of that money in his body.

2. More than once, he threatened to sabotage his own team and launch competitions, including during "Champs vs. Stars 2,quot;, which was a derivative show For charity.

So yeah, Ashley is the ultra-competent, vindictive and crazy kind of craziness that was created for a show like this. It's also attractive in the way someone in r / hotmugshots is and enjoys the company of others during those lonely Challenge nights, so again, it's built for a show like this. Ashley is likely to quit in the first episode and win the final, and viewers will get their money's worth anyway.

Aneesa Ferreira https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/88/aneesaferreirajpg_85kp6wlizs2k1lrqia480rhcy.jpg?t=902454113,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Aneesa Ferreira (13th challenge)

His? Aneesa holds the challenge record for most appearances without winning a final. His first appearance was in "Battle of the Sexes 1,quot; in 2003 – And she wasn't that good then either. He has reached two finals ("Gauntlet 2,quot; and "Duel 2,quot;), the last of which came in & # 39; 09. You may be wondering why Aneesa keeps coming back, but a better question is why does MTV keep inviting her?

Obviously, Aneesa brings a lot of Challenge experience (but, ironically, not much Challenge wealth). She always competes hard, and her size often gives her a head start in elimination competitions against smaller women. Because of that and her veteran status, she will probably stay longer than you think, but Aneesa's odds of being "Lucky No. 13,quot; are as slim as those of Kyle Brandt, former castmate of "Real. World: Chicago. " "Good Morning Football,quot; co-presenting the concert and passing "The Challenge,quot;.

Cory Wharton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/b0/corywhartonjpg_letfkzcm47sh1gg9qwlru3j1z.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cory Wharton (seventh challenge)

Cory has been hanging around on MTV reality shows ("Ex on the Beach," "Teen Mom,quot;), and has returned to "The Challenge,quot; after a two-season hiatus. The last time we saw him, he was kicked out of "Final Reckoning,quot; (along with his partner Devin Walker-Molaghan) for a physical confrontation with Tony Raines. Until then, Cory had competed in six consecutive challenges, reaching the final twice and connecting with so many different women that she got her own "look how many girls-Cory has been hooked,quot; segment. at a reunion show. So it's elegant.

A member of the "The Young Bucks,quot; alliance (along with Hunter and Nelson Thomas), it is difficult to know what to do with Cory as a competitor. He's shown promise, but his cheeky confidence often gets him into trouble, particularly in regards to his borderline obsession with taking out Johnny Bananas. He's willing to volunteer for eliminations, which is the dumbest thing a Challenge competitor can do (other than trust Bananas or resign in front of host T.J. Lavin). Perhaps parenthood and a time away from "The Challenge,quot; have helped Cory mature, but we'll believe it when we see him.

CT Tamburello https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3f/6d/cttamburellojpg_r0jbmlw97514tryg63pd95r.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Chris "CT,quot; Tamburello (17th challenge)

The "Godfather of Challenge,quot; was once the most feared competitor in this, or any other, reality show. Now, CT has settled into the role of "cunning veteran," using his well-cultivated relationships with other vets, his hero status with newcomers, and his current physical presence ("dad bawd,quot;) less than intimidating to navigate without his The name is mentioned for the eliminations (except for the moment when the already forgotten JP Andrade called him for a three-person elimination during "War of the Worlds 1,quot;).

It will be interesting to see how CT navigates this season as he will have to win a knockout draft to compete in the final, but barring some ball-tossing moment similar to JP Andrade's from a rookie or surprise purge (which knocked him out during " Final Reckoning "), CT should stay for a while. Can you win your fourth title? Well, he has reached three finals in his last five seasons, including last season's team victory, so anything is possible, but it won't be easy for the 39-year-old Challenge legend to get another ring. Anyway, Challenge fans should be happy that we have another season with CT and his endlessly entertaining commentary. We probably won't have many left, so enjoy it while you can.

Dee Nguyen https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/55/5/deenguyenjpg_1wric8w3065f218ufct55de648.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Dee Nguyen (3rd challenge)

Dee went through the gamut of emotions last season. She fell in love (as much as she can in "The Challenge,quot;) with her co-star Rogan O & # 39; Connor, only to go blind when Rogan attempted to nominate her for elimination. She also had some type of dehydration / panic attack that required medical attention. Ultimately, she won the whole damn thing with Team UK, making her one of the most unlikely champions in recent memory.

Back for Season 3, Dee must be considered one of the strongest competitors. We don't know what to expect from her emotionally, especially when Rogan is also interested in love, but Dee will have more self-confidence as well as some well established relationships / alliances that should allow for her safety for the first few weeks. .

Kyle christi https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/41/kylechristijpg_ft9ktm7ap4qs1qwnvkbt3eakg.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kyle Christi (5th challenge)

This is Kyle's fifth consecutive challenge, and despite failing to reach a final since his first appearance ("Vendettas,quot;), he quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his ability to walk the fine line between competitiveness. and don't take yourself too seriously. He is also a world-class canoeist, and proud of it, although his most carnal impulses were shelved last season due to a girlfriend at home.

While Kyle lacks the physical strength of many of the male competitors, he rarely seems outmatched in a competition, and his talking head commentary is one of the best of any cast member. This will be the first time we'll see Kyle in a challenge without ex-lover-turned-nemesis Cara Maria Sorbello (and only the second time without bitter rival and Cara Maria's current boyfriend Paulie Califiore), so it's only fair ask yourself if you will lose your competitive advantage or focus more on the task at hand.

Jenna Compono https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bb/b2/jennacomponojpg_2wwo2ks91yqm1aj5p4clq6bi5.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jenna Compono (8th challenge)

Jenna shouldn't be as successful as she has been on "The Challenge." She's not particularly brilliant (she once asked her co-star and fiancé Zach Nichols who the "President of Wyoming,quot; is), she doesn't like eating "disgusting,quot; food (which for her is nothing but chicken wings ), and is not particularly athletic. However, he has reached three finals, which is more than many of the other losers in this show can say.

What Jenna lacks in brains, taste buds, and athletics, she makes up for sympathetically. Few cast members seem as genuinely sweet as Jenna, and that goes a long way in forging relationships and avoiding eliminations. She is also tall, giving her a size advantage over most women, and she never gives up, even when her partner abandons her (staring at you, Jay Gotti … loser). With a wedding to Zach in the near future, it would be nice to see Jenna finally get a degree and earn some money, but either way, we should all appreciate having someone on a show like this who's not a horrible person.

Jennifer West https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/68/9e/jenniferwestjpg_jg3a9hhsvirv1jiodnsqlgiqx.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jenny West (second challenge)

Jenny made her debut last season, and despite being one of the most physically imposing women in Challenge history, she clearly has a lot to learn about playing "the game." Maybe this time it's better making alliances, plotting and stabbing in the back this time. If it is, it could be a force, as other women seem nervous about calling her in for an elimination.

We didn't get much information about his personality last season, other than a few "loyalty,quot; bursts, but Jenny, who was one of the winners of "Survival of the Fittest," has the tools to make a deep career. season. So your almost identical twin sister, Lucy, who is not on the show … or is she? We will know if Jenny secretly substitutes her if she says something interesting.

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/23/fc/johnnybananasdevenanziojpg_1gg38uikm7onj1vl02xit4myb4.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio (twentieth challenge)

Johnny Bananas is a legend of challenge. He has won more finals than anyone in Challenge history (6), eclipsed $ 682,000 in total prizes, appeared on "The Tonight Show,quot; and hosts his own nightly travel show on NBC ("1st Look,quot;). At this point, you wouldn't think you need "The Challenge,quot; anymore … or maybe you need it more than ever. (Deep, right?)

Such is the complicated legacy of bananas. You may want to rise to the top, but you haven't even made it to a final in your past six seasons. No longer the untouchable mastermind, Bananas is now a prime target for virtually all other competitors. Unlike CT, which became an adorable Yoda-type figure, Bananas continued to plot and make enemies. The rookies want to get it out to make a name for themselves; middle-level veterans want to get it out because they don't like it; And many seasoned veterans want to get it out because they don't trust it. He's not a big competitor, either, so winning eliminations is far from safe against anyone.

Even if you don't like bananas, you know he brings a lot to the table. Great phrases and narratives, taunting nicknames for other competitors, creative schemes (like getting your sister to write generic and threatening notes before the season starts and leaving them in other people's rooms to provoke drama) and a fierce desire to win -all costs are just some of its attributes. Maybe we're the ones who really need bananas, so let's hope he stays for a while.

Jordan Wiseley https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/29/31/jordanwiseleyjpg_8c3282g45cst17w1v3m13lqrc.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jordan Wiseley (6th challenge)

Look, people say "G.O.A.T." too casually today, but Jordan has a legitimate case to be the G.O.A.T. from "The Challenge,quot;. He won three titles and made four finals in five seasons, securing the second prize in show history ($ 833,000). He also met his future wife on the show (Tori Deal), and he did it all with just one finger on his left hand.

Jordan is blatantly arrogant, but has always been able to back him up. It certainly irritates some viewers (and it certainly irritates his co-stars), but the only way to shut him up is by hitting him, and no one has been able to do it in his last three appearances. He is not afraid to participate in elimination competitions, and is always a candidate to annoy someone so much that he is disqualified due to threats or acts of violence (such as when he "copied,quot; Turbo's walk last season). Until someone defeats him, Jordan should be considered the favorite in any solo season despite not having many strong alliances.

Josh Martinez https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/36/db/joshmartinezjpg_16zdt4kknjber1t32mkp31d2xj.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Josh Martinez (3rd challenge)

Josh is annoying; Josh is emotional; Josh is also, surprisingly, a decent competitor. Maybe this shouldn't come as a surprise considering he won his "Big Brother,quot; season, but despite not looking at all (at least compared to some of the other guys possibly / definitely cornered in this program), Josh has a heart.

Yes, he will cry; And, yes, he will be divided into friends by at least one female as he has in his previous two seasons (Amanda Garcia and Georgia Harrison, respectively); And finally, yes, he'll start a little discussion and yell a lot as he looks over his shoulder to see if production is coming to an end of the fight before it really gets physical. But damn it, Josh has a role in this show, and he plays it well, so let's welcome him again.

Kailah Casillas https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/9d/kailahcasillasjpg_q1m0bdk6ga641uufg9i8ac1en.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kailah Casillas (5th challenge)

Despite being friends with her, Kailah is a kind of anti-Jenna, as she looks athletic and is apparently unafraid, but she is not so personable and cannot control her temperament. The last time she appeared in "The Challenge,quot; ("Final Reckoning,quot;), she was kicked out for pushing / hitting Melissa Reeves (who is also back this season), so you know you can get her out of her game.

It's fair to expect at least a fight and a connection from Kailah this season, but it would be a surprise if he took home a title. He's done a finale before, so it's not impossible, but he epitomizes the mantra of the "not being there to make friends,quot; reality show … and he generally doesn't. Kailah also appeared on "Lindsay Lohan & # 39; s Beach Club,quot; in 2019, and that likely has done absolutely nothing to prepare her for another season of "The Challenge." It also appeared in, and is a walking answer to the question, "How far is the tattoo away?"

Mattie Breaux https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3e/ba/mattiebreauxjpg_180bg3ez0ymvd157ulu0jmua0v.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Mattie Lynn Breaux (2nd challenge)

Free-spirited Mattie Lynn had a strong rookie season in "War of the Worlds 1,quot; before retiring during the final. Host T.J. Lavin spoke harshly to her about smoking traps after she gassed, which is truly a life lesson that applies to all of us.

As a competitor, 6-foot-tall Mattie Lynn is a tough matchup in an elimination competition for any other woman, which is part of the reason she made it to the final as a rookie. However, their resistance is still in doubt, so anything involving resistance is a wild card. Overall, Mattie Lynn is a tough competitor to harm, but she brings the game to life, as expected of anyone who caught fire in her original show, "Party Down South," and might have a dream if she followed the advice. from TJ and realized that tobacco is crazy (or one of the other 100 anti-tobacco slogans found on this website).

Melissa reeves https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/43/a3/melissareevesjpg_wey3s8cc9sjszyenkfmj07dy.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Melissa Reeves (3rd challenge)

Not much to say about Melissa because we haven't seen her that much in her two previous seasons. She was the sixth person to jump in "Vendettas,quot;, then was kicked out of "Final Reckoning,quot; in Week 2 for fighting Kailah. From what we saw, she was not a particularly good competitor, but she enjoyed, how should we say this? – "not wearing too many clothes,quot; and causing problems.

Expect more of the same this season, from instigation to early dismissal. Apparently she's a popular DJ in the UK, so she'll land on her feet. Who cares, really?

Nany Gonzalez https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7d/d6/nanygonzalezjpg_1pvezar1ej7mi1r2ccqaxpr7rm.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Nany Gonzalez (ninth challenge)

Assuming Nany doesn't take home a title this season (a safe bet, let's be honest), she will tie Robin Hibbard for the second-most appearances in the Challenge without a win. Worse yet, Nany has only made one final. She's one of the least successful players in Challenge history, but most fans probably consider her a decent competitor and a valuable addition to any season, so I'm guessing she's a feather in her cap.

Nany has never been shy about her romantic relationship with other cast members (which isn't really our business, as she correctly pointed out during her epic "Battle of the Exes 2,quot; fight with Nia). She openly admitted last season that she is pretty desperate for a victory in the Challenge, so who knows what will happen during what numbers will be one of her final appearances.

Nelson Thomas https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/53/b/nelsonthomasjpg_1ouuw7h03yjhu119egao53o6mn.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Nelson Thomas (6th challenge)

Like fellow "Young Buck,quot; Cory, Nelly T has skipped the past two seasons. Also like Cory, he has not won a final and been kicked out of a previous Dirty Thirty. Nelly T is one of those guys who seems like a good competitor, but then he will do something stupid, whether it's during a competition or before a competition, that makes you say, "What the hell are you doing, Nelly T? You're not good at this game ". (Although he's not as weak as Cory yet, who ever thought he could collect a full screen of puzzles and swim with him back to a boat after failing to solve a simple math problem with his partner Nicole Zanatta. "The Young Bucks,quot;, friends …)

Nelly will likely continue her confusing game this season, and will undoubtedly join Cory and attempt to eliminate some established veterans (i.e.Bananas). Will that strategy really work? Probably not, but if nothing else, Nelson has a habit of winning the affection of much-sought-after women, Kayleigh Morris and Angela Babicz liked him, so some might say that Nelly T is winning in the game of life. .

Rogan O & # 39; Connor https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d/81/roganoconnorjpg_18c6k7w4eihw21niq654hl9shi.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Rogan O’Connor (3rd challenge)

Rogan's first appearance in "The Challenge,quot; ended as quickly as it started, as he was unable to finish the first competition in "Vendettas,quot;. His next appearance, "War of the Worlds 2,quot; from last season, resulted in a title. Clearly, we've seen a wide range of Rogan, but he will have to attack this season without fellow bromance Joss Mooney. The company probably won't be a problem (especially with Dee back), but Joss often provided a boost of confidence that Rogan needed to prepare for competitions. Maybe that's not a problem after winning a final, but Rogan is still a sensitive guy who might need the other half of "Jogan,quot; to really shine.

It is unclear if Rogan will be out looking for some "British alliance,quot; this season, as he turned down many of his compatriots last season over an alliance led by Paulie and Cara Maria. Even with fewer Brits this year, that could be a huge detriment to Rogan's game, so expect him to be desperate to make deals from the start. Also, expect at least one strip tease scene from the former (current?) Stripper because that's exactly what he does, even when Joss left.

Stephen Bear https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8c/54/stephenbearjpg_t070nntfygf9117ctw1et153j.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Stephen Bear (3rd challenge)

I love him or hate him, there is no denying that Bear was born to be on reality television. He speaks s ***, shakes things up and has absolutely no shame. This was best exemplified in "War of the Worlds 1,quot; when he was caught by his connection to Challenge, Georgia, on the phone with his girlfriend, and denied it to the end, saying he was talking to his cousin. . Then he went on to explain that his policy is forever lie to women. Another classy boy.

Bear is about making good television. Sure, he would like to win a final and take a lot of money home, but he knows it is unlikely to happen. It is not the strongest or smartest competitor, but it will give you everything you have, if for no other reason than you want every second of screen time you can get. If you want a villain, Bear will be that villain. If it's a comic relief, Bear will provide it in spades. If he's a helpless underdog knocking down a Challenge legend (like he did last season when he called and beat Wes in an elimination), he's capable of that, too. As long as Challenge producers want him on the show, Bear will be there, so get used to it.

Tori Deal https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/62/95/toridealjpg_o34glb3lr0g11f687dsg4l3ip.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tori Deal (4th challenge)

Future Mrs. Jordan Wiseley has carved out her own name in Challenge history, making two finals in her first three seasons, but to truly be one of the best, she needs a title. Tori is certainly capable of winning, but being tied to Jordan is a blessing and a curse. It is the first because it is protected by the best competitor of the program; it is the latter because it is associated with one of the most hated.

Not knowing what to expect from rookies, Tori has to be considered one of the top three females in this cast (and possibly number 1). That makes her a target, but depending on how her elimination competitors are chosen, that also makes her someone the other women will want to avoid. On the one hand, it would be nice to see Tori break through and win a title; on the other hand, that just means she and Jordan will have more money to spend making YouTube videos for their pop and country song covers, and I'm not sure anyone wants to see that.

Big T Fazakerley https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2f/e8/bigtfazakerleyjpg_vtf8iymqarge1jjm4epn231st.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tula "Big T,quot; Fazakerley (2nd challenge)

Big T's nickname derives from the fact that it's actually very tiny, so it's basically the opposite of Thomas "Tiny,quot; Lister (aka "Deebo,quot; from "Friday,quot;). So that's funny. Still, she showed some enthusiasm last season, but was never a serious contender, and barring a sudden burst of growth at the age of 27, she will likely be considered a "platter,quot; again this season.

His daily work is listed as a "wig maker," so at least his hair will be stylish when it is finally removed.

Wes Bergmann https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e6/ea/wesbergmannjpg_1xeg7gymc3ivi1bmm2g840fptp.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Wes Bergmann (13th challenge)

We weren't sure if we would ever see Wes again when he took four free seasons to run one of their 30 companies and drive their monster truck (or BMW or Porsche), but now he's back for his third consecutive season. The last two have had varying degrees of success: a third place in "War of the Worlds 1,quot; and an early exit at the hands of Bear in "War of the Worlds 2,quot;. The rest of the cast seems to have caught up on Wes's political game and "master planning," but he's still one of the game's smartest competitors, even if he no longer has the strength to back it up.

We all laugh when Bananas teases Wes's red hair or when Wes teases Bananas' lack of "real work,quot;, but as for the game, it doesn't matter as much as it used to. If they got together and started an alliance of veterans, maybe they could wreak havoc together one last time, but it almost seems like they are just playing their roles as mutuals right now. However, Wes has always been unpredictable, so it will be interesting to see what he is bringing to the table this year. At the very least, it will probably be unnecessarily complicated and he will explain it in great detail.

Who are the rookies in & # 39; The Challenge: Total Madness & # 39 ;?

Winners

Asaf Goren https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d6/6a/asafgorenjpg_wqqyk4azbb0d10vvwm5ci8ud1.jpg?t=902454113,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Asaf Goren (Original programs: "Big Brother Israel,quot;, "So you think you can dance?", "Is that you?")

Based on a simple Google search for Asaf Goren, this man does it all. He dances (appeared in a Britney Spears video); raps (her first album, "Rachel,quot; was released under her rap name, XTRDNRY), she acts (she was in the television short titled "The Pound Hole,quot;); and he has a great nickname ("The Hebrew Breaker,quot;). You may be wondering, "Is there something Asaf Goren can't do?" Well, I will probably win this season of "The Challenge,quot;.

Eso no es un golpe para Asaf Goren, pero los novatos tienden a ser molestados. Lo votarán en las competiciones de eliminación temprano y, a menudo, si es posible, y ese es un camino difícil para que cualquiera pueda navegar, incluso The Hebrew Breaker.

Bayleigh Dayton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bb/c1/bayleighdaytonjpg_19zu647k186wf1jv79fy4lsvuc.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Bayleigh Dayton ("Gran Hermano,quot;)

Si viste la temporada del Gran Hermano de Bayleigh (BB20), sabes que es una chica apasionada. De hecho, la azafata se calentó tanto durante una discusión que se mordió el interior de las mejillas / encías / lengua y se le llenó la boca de sangre durante el resto de la pelea. Fue aterrador.

Bayleigh será un objetivo inmediato debido a su condición de novata y su estrecha asociación con su esposo Chris "Swaggy C,quot; Williams. Las parejas siempre son amenazas, especialmente las parejas novatas que no pueden morderse la lengua (excepto, ya sabes, cuando literalmente se muerden la lengua como se describe anteriormente). "Swayleigh,quot; (sí, así se llaman ellos mismos …) probablemente entrará en calor, lo que significa que no harán amigos (no es que se preocupen por eso de todos modos, según las reglas del reality show). Tienen una buena alianza incorporada en el Gran Hermano con otros dos miembros del reparto de su temporada, pero tendrán que luchar por su supervivencia.

Swaggy C Williams https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/22/4b/swaggycwilliamsjpg_q1pekja6nrrj15635sbam5dwk.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Christopher "Swaggy C,quot; Williams ("Gran Hermano,quot;)

Swaggy probablemente será más un objetivo que Bayleigh, ya que es el más atrevido de los dos. Quiero decir, el chico le propuso matrimonio a Bayleigh en la televisión en vivo después de conocerla por unas pocas semanas, por lo que no es exactamente adverso al riesgo. También se presentó en la casa del Gran Hermano con un montón de camisetas con su propio apodo, así que literalmente está tratando de hacerse un nombre.

El problema con el comerciante diario / niñera (sus trabajos anteriores al Gran Hermano) es que no hay un interruptor de atenuación. Él es todo Swaggy, todo el tiempo. Tal vez ha aprendido a calmarse desde su partida de la Semana 2 BB20, pero es probable que la casa del Reto le provoque uno o dos arrebatos. Si "Swayleigh,quot; puede pasar las primeras semanas, podrían llegar lejos, pero eso es un gran "si,quot;.

Kaycee Clark https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e3/ee/kayceeclarkjpg_16w7735awj8ocz8g28ktrq1r7.jpg?t=902455441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kaycee Clark ("Gran Hermano,quot;)

Kaycee is a former professional football player for the San Diego Surge, where she logged 14 receptions for 359 yards and five TDs in 2017, which sort of makes her the Odell Beckham Jr. of the Women,amp;#39;s Football Alliance. She won BB20 and is now an entrepreneur in the Phoenix area, which is probably code for invested in a swimwear and tank top company.

Well-liked by virtually all of her castmates, Kaycee rode smart game play, clutch competition wins, and an even-keel attitude to her Big Brother victory. All of those attributes will help her in "The Challenge," but she won,amp;#39;t fly under the radar given her physical stature and BB victory. Kaycee won,amp;#39;t make enemies, but it,amp;#39;s fair to wonder if she,amp;#39;ll scheme enough to stay out of elimination comps.

Fessy Shafaat https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4/12/fessyshafaatjpg_isdltsaa70iu1lts9sj5k3z8s.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat (“Big Brother,” “American Ninja Warrior”)

Another former football player, Fessy started 44 of 48 games for FCS Tennessee-Chattanooga during his college career. The 6-5, 235-pound TE caught 125 passes for 1,204 yards and 18 TDs over his four years as a Moc, so it,amp;#39;s clearly up for debate which former football player who appeared on "Big Brother 20,quot; is the best pass-catcher in this season,amp;#39;s Challenge cast. (Related: "The Challenge,quot; once featured a competitor named C.J. Koegel, who was described as a "free-agent NFL punter,", which kind of applies to all of us, when you think about it.)

Fessy was the eighth houseguest evicted on his season of BB, as he could never seem to figure out the game or find the right alliance, often admitting he had no idea what was going on in the house. That,amp;#39;s not a good sign as he joins "The Challenge," but his size and strength will make him tough to beat in any physical competition. Puzzles are a different story, but maybe he can get lucky and dodge those all season — like about 95 percent of the rest of the cast is hoping they can do.

Jay Starrett https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2b/88/jaystarrettjpg_qa7vf6ye5n971ip3vw22ne0oy.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jay Starrett (“Survivor," "Ex on the Beach,quot;)

Jay has "this season,amp;#39;s J.P. Andrade,quot; written all over him (and if you,amp;#39;ve already forgotten who that is, we don,amp;#39;t blame you). Jay was in the real-estate game before finishing sixth on "Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X." He doesn,amp;#39;t look physically imposing, but he likes to skateboard, so maybe he,amp;#39;ll bond with host T.J. Lavin over their love of such pursuits. Ultimately, becoming friends with Teej should really be everyone,amp;#39;s goal on this show, so anything else for Jay would be gravy.

It,amp;#39;s likely Jay will be singularly focused on taking out Bananas, who might have hooked up with Jay,amp;#39;s girlfriend/ex-girlfriend (the timelines are all very hazy), Morgan Willett, when she was partners with Bananas on "War of the Worlds 1." That will make for a fun rivalry that will almost certainly end in the first two weeks when Jay goes home.

Jennifer Lee https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ff/5b/jenniferleejpg_now5wvg90kxa1s99mqv9gm3vy.jpg?t=902454409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jenn Lee (“The Amazing Race”)

Jenn has "this season,amp;#39;s Nicole Bass,quot; written all over her, and if don,amp;#39;t know who that is, she,amp;#39;s the Team UK member who thought there were 56 seconds in five minutes last season. That actually happened. We,amp;#39;re not saying Jenn is that mathematically challenged, but she only lasted one episode on "Amazing Race 29," so there are worries here.

The professional model apparently likes to swim, so that could give her an advantage in water-based competitions, but judging by her Amazing Race experience, she won,amp;#39;t be around long enough to make it to any swimming comps.