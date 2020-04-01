The captain of a US warship USA Seek crew isolation as the virus spreads

%MINIFYHTML14adbaa84ba4af1fe9b2bfce4a2b9d4211% %MINIFYHTML14adbaa84ba4af1fe9b2bfce4a2b9d4212%

WASHINGTON (AP) – The captain of a US Navy aircraft carrier. USA Facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate most of its approximately 5,000 crew members ashore, which would render the warship out of service in an effort to save lives.

In a memo to Navy leaders, the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt said that the spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating, saying that eliminating all but 10% of the crew is a "necessary risk." to stop the spread of the disease. virus. The ship is docked in Guam.

The leaders of the US Navy. USA They struggled Tuesday to determine the best way to respond to the extraordinary request, as dozens of crew members tested positive.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are not taking proper care of our most trusted asset, our sailors, "said his Navy Captain, Brett Crozier, in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

An official of the US Navy. USA He said Crozier alerted commanders Sunday night about continued challenges in isolating the virus. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Crozier wants more isolated housing for the crew and that the Navy leadership is reviewing options to ensure the health and safety of the crew.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told CNN that they are doing their best to "adapt on the fly,quot; and take care of sailors on the aircraft carrier.

"The key is to make sure that we can get a set of crew members that can maintain all those critical functions on the ship, make sure they're clean and then turn them back on while we clean the ship and get the other crew members,quot; , said.

In Asia, the presence of an operator is central to what the Pentagon has identified as a fundamental shift from the fight against insurgent and extremist conflicts in the Middle East to a return to "great power competition." That primarily means increased focus on China, including its militarization of the disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The aircraft carrier outbreak may be the most dramatic in the Navy, but it follows an accelerated upward trend throughout the military. The Pentagon said the number of cases in the military reached 673 on Tuesday morning, a jump of 104 from the previous day and an increase from 174 a week ago.

Since March 20, the total has increased tenfold, even as the Pentagon has taken many steps to try to limit the spread, including halting almost all troop movements abroad.

The aircraft carrier, like other Navy ships, is vulnerable to the spread of infectious disease due to its proximity. The huge ship is over 1,000 feet long; Sailors stretch through a maze of decks linked by steep stairways and narrow corridors. Sailors and enlisted officers have separate dwellings, but they routinely take their food from the crowded buffet lines and eat at end-to-end linked tables.

By listing many of those problems, Crozier's memo, which was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, warns that proximity means thousands of sailors now require quarantine. He said the sailors have moved from the ship to coastal neighborhoods, but much of that is also inappropriate. He said many of the off-ship locations available so far are group quarantine sites, and two sailors housed in an auditorium have already tested positive for the virus.

To stop the spread of the virus and prevent death, Crozier said they should take a methodical approach, remove most of the sailors from the ship, isolate and clean them entirely. He said about 10 percent of the crew would have to remain on board to secure the boat, run critical systems, and sanitize everything.

While that may seem like an extraordinary move, he said it is a necessary risk.

"It will allow the aircraft carrier and the air wing to get back up and running as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors," Crozier said, adding that finding proper isolation for the crew "will require a political solution. but it's the right things to do. "

Modly told CNN that efforts are underway to assist the ship, while ensuring that the US Navy and Army. USA Continue to protect the country.

"This is a unique circumstance," he said. "And we are working on it and trying to maintain that proper balance to ensure that our friends and allies, and most importantly, our enemies and adversaries, understand that we are not stopping."

AP National Security writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.

