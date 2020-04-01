‘The Biggest Loser’ Has a Grand Prize Winner in Tonight's Final Season – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360311% %MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360312%

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ BEYOND THIS POINT AS THERE ARE DETAILS ABOUT WHO WON THE PROGRAM:

There are many losers in the USA Network reality weight loss program The big loser. But there can only be one true winner at the end of the show.

%MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360313% %MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360314%

The season finale of tonight's show brought a conclusion to months of self-determination, sand, sweat and tears, and a lack of junk food. As with their previous shows, the amounts of weight lost by contestants under the guidance of their fitness and lifestyle coaches are staggering.

%MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360315% %MINIFYHTMLdfdc2d081966f8a00188e7528a89360316%

The final winner of this season's competition was Jim DiBattista, also known as "Coach" DiBattista, a 47-year-old youth soccer coach from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, starting at 385 pounds. Hard work with coaches Erica Lugo and Steve Cook and inspiration from host Bob Harper saw their final number on the scale of 241, for a total loss of 144 pounds.

Related story & # 39; The Biggest Loser & # 39;: the reality manager of the US network. USA Reveals the challenges of restarting a classic format – TCA

"That last moment on stage, when I knew I was The big loser Winner: I looked at my wife, my three children, and my coach, Erica, and had a feeling of accomplishment that I have never felt in my life before. I am very proud to have done it for ALL of them; They sacrificed a lot for me. "

Megan Hoffman, 35, of Simi Valley CA claimed the award "At Home: Challenge! She managed to lose the most weight since leaving the show; Hoffman started at 290 pounds and lost 83 pounds at the time of weigh-in Hoffman received $ 25,000 for his efforts.

"My biggest transformation wasn't even my weight," said Hoffman. “It was my change of mind and the ability to start taking myself and my dreams seriously. I regained my life with more than just a level of health. I will never settle again and I owe it to The big loser.

All program participants went home with a one-year membership to Planet Fitness and a personal nutritionist and access to local support groups.