The best cast members of MTV & # 39; The Challenge & # 39; of all time, classified

As "The Challenge,quot; returns for its 35th season ("Total Madness,quot;), what better time to break down the best cast members in the history of the hit MTV reality show? Just like NBA fans debate Jordan vs. LeBron or football fans argue about Brady vs. Manning, Challenge fans will analyze whether Johnny Bananas or CT are the best male competitors of all time (our answer is none), as well as which The female stands out from the rest.

Before analyzing who we choose, some notes on our criteria. We didn't just go for the numbers, as the Challenge has evolved primarily over its 35 seasons. It started as more of a reality show than a contest, so much so that Belou Den Tex brought it little boy with her in "Battle of the Seasons 1,quot; and Gladys Sanabria appeared in "Battle of the Sexes 1,quot; while pregnant. It was really a simpler moment.

(Related: When a hurricane hit the challenge house in "Battle of the Seasons 1,quot;, married couple Chadwick Pelletier and Holly Brentson argued with BDT about their parenting practices. He literally cursed them, saying, "I hope you never get a child, me. I hope for your ass, "which is as cold as anything he said on the show).

So while the total number of wins and finals is important, we weigh them against the age of the challenge they occurred in, and the most recent wins are worth a bit more. The competition is more serious and the finals are much more exhausting.

We balance that inherent topical bias with anecdotal evidence and insight gained from watching too many hours of this show. Hey, we're also allowed to be at least a little subjective. After all, we're talking about an MTV reality show that's as much about getting drunk and hooked as it is about competition, so we're dealing with a bit of rogue science here.

You may not agree with our picks, but it's fine. Just don't yell at us like Camila, hit us like CT or wish us sterile like Belou Den Tex.

The best male cast members of & # 39; Challenge & # 39; of all times

1. Jordan Wiseley (original program: "Real World: Portland,quot;)

Jordan won three championships and made four finals in five appearances, but his hitting streak is not just about the numbers. He has won titles in some of the most stacked seasons in history, particularly his dominant solo victory on "Dirty Thirty,quot;. He has done it all while proudly telling anyone who hears that he is the smartest best competitor in any season, and he even nominates himself for elimination competitions because he is very confident that he will return. That hasn't always worked, as Jordan's only pre-final knockout came when he did a stunt in "Free Agents," losing to Johnny Bananas in a classic knockout round. It was one of the few times in his five seasons when his lack of a fully formed left hand seemed to harm his game.

Make no mistake though, we are not rating Jordan on a curve. He faced all who came and handled himself in all competitions, and he did so mainly without the help of a strong alliance. Perhaps his cunning move was to annoy the seemingly invincible Turbo so much by "copying his walk,quot; (whatever that means) in "War of the Worlds 2,quot; that Turbo threatened him and was kicked out of the show. It was similar to LeBron James inciting Draymond Green to hit him in the groin and suspend him for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The simple fact that we are comparing Jordan to LeBron tells you a lot about his place in the Challenge story. (Yes, the analogy would work much, much better if we were comparing him to Michael Jordan, but we'll take what we can get.)

If Jordan loses his lead and starts to finish in the middle of the pack, he may fall from first place, but he has never been a volume shooter, so he is likely to choose his battles and continue to win titles with a high rate of efficiency. – A bit like Michael Jordan. There we did it.

2. Chris "CT,quot; Tamburello ("Real world: Paris,quot;)

CT has appeared in 16 challenges, although four of them resulted in his disqualification or expulsion. Three of them were during his heyday as the most challenging competitor in Challenge history, and he would almost certainly have more than three titles if he could have controlled his temper / followed the rules (or if Eric "Big Easy,quot; Banks hadn't spent) in "Gauntlet 3,quot;). Ultimately, his resume is his resume, and while three titles and eight finals in 16 seasons are impressive, it still looks like he could have done more.

That is the case against CT being so high. The case that he's as tall (or taller) is that his comp-to-comp peak was as dominant as we've ever seen. He was CT-against-the-world almost every season, and although no one wanted to go against him, they did everything in their power to vote for him in the eliminations. others I could face it (and hopefully beat it). Not only was he feared as a competitor; he was feared as a person. This clip of CT's disqualification in an elimination round against Brad Fiorenza in "Duel 1,quot; summarizes the young and complete CT experience.

CT mastery is more than your game. He has always been one of the most entertaining cast members to be on the show, giving us moments like the moment he swept Bananas and Tyler Duckworth at the same time in "Rivals 1,quot; ("Choo-choo!"); the time this swap had (14:42) during a cookie-eating elimination competition against Shane Landrum in "Inferno 1,quot;: "CT, we won't be able to see your six pack after all these cookies." "You won't be able to see Shane after all these cookies,quot;; or the most infamous moment of the Challenge of all time, the "Johnny Bananas Backpack,quot; from "Cutthroat,quot;, a season when CT wasn't even up and running, but was brought back as a special guest. Add the many impressive connections (even once on the roof) and the touching relationship with the late Diem Brown, and CT covered all the bases. He even showed that he could make an appropriate sports metaphor when, before winning his first final, he said, "I don't want to be Dan Marino, I want to be Tom Brady."

There are countless more examples of CT's most memorable moments (good and bad), but still, if you look at it, it adds up to one of the best cast members in Challenge history.

3. Johnny "Bananas,quot; Devenanzio ("Real world: Key West,quot;)

The Facts: Bananas has appeared in most challenges (19) and has the most challenge titles (6). He has achieved major success while staying as connected to "The Challenge,quot; as anyone in the show's history. He is eminently quotable (Sarah probably still hears, "I'm going to go ahead and take the money and run, Teej,quot; in his nightmares), remarkably tough on the head, and the quintessential schemer, summed up in this monologue:

"I've been accused in the past of being a dirty player, but, you know, nothing comes to mind … other than, I don't know, leaving Paula on a desert island, destroying a relationship to be able beyond myself. position in the game, and I took $ 275,000 from a partner. But other than that, I really can't think about the dirty moves I've made in the past. "

So why isn't he number 1? As great as Bananas' career has been, he never felt like he was the one. best competitor at any given time. One can argue: "The victories prove that he was the best,quot;, which, yes, of course … but was it really? His most impressive performance was during his solo victory on "Free Agents,quot; when he eliminated the two boys ahead of him on this list in elimination compositions (although he beat CT in a puzzle, which was unconvincing). That is probably your best argument for being number 1 or 2.

Perhaps we are focusing too much on physical prowess and not giving enough credit to the Bananas political / mental game. That's as much a part of "The Challenge,quot; as anything else, and he devised some dominant alliances. Beyond that, he (and his partner) finally eliminated CT in two eliminations just before the final ("Free Agents,quot;, "Rivals 1,quot;) and defeated him in a final when CT gassed ("Battle of the Ex-1s,quot; ). Still, it's hard to shake up the image of the "Johnny Bananas Backpack," and its lackluster past of the past few seasons is putting an undue stain on its legacy (while CT has really added to its headcount count).

Ultimately, it doesn't really matter where we rank Bananas because he will say he is the best and that he has the resume and overall success (even with the ladies) to back him up. He has won in life, and that is really all that matters to him.

4. Landon Lueck ("Real world: Philadelphia,quot;)

You can make a strong case for Landon to be higher on this list; You can also make a case to make it lower. He appeared in just four challenges, the last of which came in 2010 ("Fresh Meat 2,quot;), making it difficult to say how he would have fared in the most competitive and physically strenuous seasons yet to come. But considering how he won his final season, legitimately carrying / dragging Carley Johnson (and possibly deceased) to a mountain, we are confident that Landon could have excelled at any time.

Ultimately, Landon won three of his four challenges, two of which were team titles and the last of which was the aforementioned tag team title. He competed in a Solo Challenge ("Duel 2,quot;) and finished fourth, but won five of 10 competitions (plus a duel) and dominated mainly that season until a surprising (and somewhat controversial) loss to Brad in the last elimination. before the final. Given his bravery, unmatched climbing ability (apologies to Alton Williams), and compact strength, it is entirely possible that Landon was the best pound for pound competitor in Challenge history.

A blow against Landon was his lack of quotes or memorable moments. He is simply remembered for how dominant he was from a competitor despite a short career on the show, and that ultimately is not a bad legacy, especially on a show like this where his most memorable moments are often unfortunate.

5. Darrell Taylor ("Rules of the Road: Campus Tracking,quot;)

Like Landon, Darrell's best days came in an earlier, slightly less competitive version of "The Challenge." Also like Landon, he was a beast that could have shone anytime, anywhere. Altogether, he won four finals in his first six seasons, and he surely would have won five if it hadn't been for a bizarre incident when a drunk Brad provoked Darrell to hit him and disqualify him in "The Ruins." Later, Darrell was absent from "The Challenge,quot; for nine seasons, only to lose to CT in the last elimination before the final in "Invasion of the Champions,quot; and surprisingly fought in "Dirty Thirty,quot;.

If Darrell hadn't come back and finished with four titles in six seasons, he'd probably be higher on this list, so maybe it's unfair that we're taking him down some places, but every appearance counts. Without a doubt, Darrell was not an intriguer like Bananas, an intimidating one like CT or a quack like Jordan, but he was certainly respected by competitors and fans like him.

Honorable mentions:

Wes Bergmann ("Real world: Austin,quot;). An all-time schemer and knockout round champion who became one of the best single-season performances in "Duel 1,quot; en route to one of his two titles.

An all-time schemer and knockout round champion who became one of the best single-season performances in "Duel 1,quot; en route to one of his two titles. Kenny Santucci and Evan Starkman ("Fresh Meat 1,quot;). Kenny and Evan are bonded forever, not only because they got together and had similar success (five titles, four other finals), but also because they started the defunct clothing company "Suck Yeah,quot; (real name). They were also banned from "The Challenge,quot; together for an allegedly disturbing incident involving co-star Tonya Cooley.

Kenny and Evan are bonded forever, not only because they got together and had similar success (five titles, four other finals), but also because they started the defunct clothing company "Suck Yeah,quot; (real name). They were also banned from "The Challenge,quot; together for an allegedly disturbing incident involving co-star Tonya Cooley. Derrick Kosinski ("Rules of the Road: X-treme,quot;). This brave underdog won three titles in 10 seasons and invited us to some of the most epic eliminations in Challenge history. He also taught us that the "low man wins."

This brave underdog won three titles in 10 seasons and invited us to some of the most epic eliminations in Challenge history. He also taught us that the "low man wins." Mike "The Miz,quot; Mizanin ("Real World: Back to New York,quot;): Two more wins and two finals in five seasons. The Miz has gone on to bigger things since "The Challenge," but if he had stayed, he would undoubtedly be one of the most decorated cast members in history.

Two more wins and two finals in five seasons. The Miz has gone on to bigger things since "The Challenge," but if he had stayed, he would undoubtedly be one of the most decorated cast members in history. Jamie Murray ("Real World: New Orleans,quot;). Three challenges, three championships. They were all team challenges and arrived before 2006, making it difficult to say how Jamie would fare in the modern era of challenge, but he was an early beast.

Three challenges, three championships. They were all team challenges and arrived before 2006, making it difficult to say how Jamie would fare in the modern era of challenge, but he was an early beast. Alton Williams ("Read World: Las Vegas,quot;). Another early-season star who won a title and made three finals in her four appearances.

Another early-season star who won a title and made three finals in her four appearances. Turabi "Turbo,quot; Camkiran ("War of the Worlds 1,quot;). His first season was arguably the best individual performance in the history of the challenge (I mean, he received superhero special effects), though we haven't seen him in a knockout yet.

I just missed the cut:

Brad Fiorenza ("Real world: San Diego 1,quot;)

Abram Boise ("Rules of the Road: South Pacific,quot;)

Mark Long ("Rules of the Road: United States 1,quot;)

Zach Nichols ("Real world: San Diego 2,quot;)

Tyler Duckworth ("Real World: Key West,quot;)

Theo Von ("Rules of the road: top speed,quot;)

The best cast members & # 39; Challenge & # 39; feminine of all time

1. Evelyn Smith ("Fresh Meat 1,quot;)

Is Ev really better than Emily? Maybe, maybe not, but as is the case with the men's roster, the entire resume needs to be considered. Ev appeared in four more challenges (7) than Emily and won two more titles (3). He should have had a room, but he was also a victim of "Great Big Easy Gas Out,quot; in "Gauntlet 3." Honestly, I probably would have had a fifth if I hadn't eliminated KellyAnne Judd in "The Ruins." Actually, he could be six if he wasn't a last-minute replacement on "Fresh Meat 2,quot; and forced to partner with Luke Wolfe. (You may remember Luke for his grand plan to kiss another boy to get a kiss from Jenn Grijalva.)

Ev was physically dominant throughout his seven seasons, and could also play the mind game, which was best shown on "The Island,quot; when he faced Bananas throughout the season and finally put himself in a position to force Bananas to betray one of her best friends, Paula Menorek, and take her to the final with him.

Evelyn was just 24 years old when she called it a Challenge race, so clearly she had more good years left. Either way, she did more than enough to win this first place.

2. Cara Maria Sorbello ("Fresh meat 2,quot;)

I would probably hate this comparison, but Cara Maria is basically the female version of Bananas, at least in terms of resume. He has appeared in most of the challenges for a woman (13), and although he has only two wins, he has achieved a staggering nine finals. He also won the first challenge with a single overall champion, narrowly beating Zach Nichols in "Vendettas,quot;. Without that, he would probably be lower on this list, especially when you consider that his first title ("Battle of the Bloodlines,quot;) came in one of the weakest seasons in modern Challenge history. (Raphy Medrano? Stephen Buell? Get out of here!)

Still, the resume is solid, but Cara María, despite looking at the paper, has rarely felt like a dominant force. And if she is a dominant force, why isn't she winning more finals? (The same argument could be made about younger CT). She also complains a lot, which doesn't seem like something the best should do, but drama is an integral part of "The Challenge," so maybe that's a plus for her.

The bottom line is that Cara Maria has been a knockout beast during her time in "The Challenge," and even if she's not winning everything, she's reaching the final (including dragging human albatross Marie Roda to the "Final Reckoning,quot; final, which it's probably your best achievement on the show.) No other woman can say that, so her place of all time is safe (even if it bothers you).

3. Emily Schromm ("Real World: D.C.")

Physically, Emily is probably the best female competitor in history. That doesn't touch Ev or anyone else on this list, but the woman is a monster. However, she appeared in just three seasons (not counting her "Champions Against Stars,quot; appearance), and with just one win, it's hard to place her in any of the top two spots.

To be fair, he made it to the final in all three seasons despite having mediocre teammates (at best) all three times. Just look who he made it to the final with: Jenn in "Cutthroat,quot; (no other win), Ty Ruff in "Battle of the Exes 1,quot; (not close to any other win) and Paula in "Rivals 2,quot; (another win in 10 total tries, and that was with Evelyn.)

As we did with Landon upstairs, we have to project a little with Emily, but viewers have long known how good she was.

4. Laurel Stucky ("Fresh Meat 2,quot;)

Laurel's legacy was unassailable (four challenges, four finals) up to two disappointing performances in her last two appearances, the last of which featured an unfortunate "crotch cut,quot; after she thought she won a knockout round against Ninja in "War of the Worlds 2,quot; (not her) Other than that, it's still hard to miss how physically dominant Laurel was / is. She made it to the final in her first four challenges, and eventually won during the "Free Agents,quot; individual season. It is surprising that he has not won before, as it could be said that he was in the best team in "Fresh Meat 2,quot; (Kenny) and "Rivals 1,quot; (Cara Maria), but that's life.

Laurel was 8-0 in elimination competitions before a surprise loss at the hands of Camila Nakagawa in "Invasion of the Champions,quot; and the aforementioned loss to Ninja in "War of the Worlds 2,quot;. Maybe we're downgrading her too much by coming back for more, while Ev and Emily have stayed away and kept their excellent records intact, but then again we're looking at the whole picture here, and Laurel hasn't done herself any favors lately.

Still, even with just one final win, Laurel has earned her place in the top five, and could continue to climb if she comes back and wins another one.

5. Ashley Mitchell ("Real world: Ex-explosion,quot;)

Ashley has won the most awards in Challenge history ($ 1,121,250) and has done so in a more competitive era, making it easy to choose her here, but she's really better than Rachel Robinson, who had one of the best seasons singles of all time in "Duel 2,quot;, or Camila, who scratched, screamed, and frowned to reach two titles and four finals in 10 seasons? You could argue for any of the three, but a closer look at the resumes shows that Rachel made only three finals despite being on some pretty weak pitches, and Camila … well she's super annoying and was kicked out of "The Challenge "for being too much of an insurance risk. Let that sink for a second.

Ashley isn't exactly easy to live with either (she remembers when she sabotaged her own team in "Champs vs. Stars 2," which was a derivative show for charity), but she has made three finals in six seasons, winning two, including one title. individual on "The invasion of the champions,quot;. She is also one of the most vengeful women in the history of the challenge, choosing to keep $ 1 million for herself instead of sharing $ 500,000 with her partner, Hunter Barfield, after they won "Final Reckoning,quot;. His reasoning was debatable, but the bottom line was that it was his choice and he could give any reason he wanted.

Finally, Ashley is a hooked queen, and she is not ashamed of that. She is living her best life, as they say, and earns a lot of money while doing so. Like LeBron James, he has invested some of that money into his body, which has undoubtedly only improved certain aspects of his performance in the Challenge.

Honorable mentions:

Rachel Robinson ("Rules of the Road: Campus Tracking,quot;). Rachel recorded two wins and three finals in seven seasons, including a victory in "Duel 2,quot; when she finished ahead of all men in the final.

Rachel recorded two wins and three finals in seven seasons, including a victory in "Duel 2,quot; when she finished ahead of all men in the final. Camila Nakagawa ("Spring Break Challenge,quot;). Say what you want about the "Camilanator,quot;, but she did the job more often than not. He also punched him in the face, entered a swimming pool with his clothes on, and carried out a racist tirade against LeRoy Garrett, so there's that too.

Say what you want about the "Camilanator,quot;, but she did the job more often than not. He also punched him in the face, entered a swimming pool with his clothes on, and carried out a racist tirade against LeRoy Garrett, so there's that too. Sarah Rice ("Real World: Brooklyn,quot;). Sarah had a tumultuous history of Defiance, being disqualified by her partner twice (Trishelle Cantella gave up on her, and Vinny Foti was an idiot, as always) and had to withdraw during a final due to a medical problem. Worse still, after one of his two victories, he didn't get any money because Bananas kept everything. Still, five finals and two wins are pretty good, especially since one involved stabbing Bananas in the back.

Sarah had a tumultuous history of Defiance, being disqualified by her partner twice (Trishelle Cantella gave up on her, and Vinny Foti was an idiot, as always) and had to withdraw during a final due to a medical problem. Worse still, after one of his two victories, he didn't get any money because Bananas kept everything. Still, five finals and two wins are pretty good, especially since one involved stabbing Bananas in the back. Jodi Weatherton ("Rules of the Road: X-treme,quot;). She competed in just three challenges, but took home two wins, including an impressive solo performance on "Duel 1,quot;.

She competed in just three challenges, but took home two wins, including an impressive solo performance on "Duel 1,quot;. Susie Meister ("Rules of the Road: Down,quot;). Two wins and three finals in four seasons are solid, but Susie also brought entertaining commentary and storytelling skills to the table.

Two wins and three finals in four seasons are solid, but Susie also brought entertaining commentary and storytelling skills to the table. Veronica Portillo ("Rules of the road: semester at sea,quot;). Veronica's three wins came in team challenges before 2005, but the simple fact that she was in one season at '00 and again at '18 deserves a mention here.

I just missed the cut: