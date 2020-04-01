The 5 New York City police officers who died of coronaviruses were black!

The New York City Police Department announced yesterday that about 15% of all uniformed officers, about 5,600, are currently ill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the police have suffered five deaths so far: The 5 dead officers are black. It is a surprising fact, given that blacks represent less than 14% of the department.

Here are the five officers who died:

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told the media that on Tuesday night 1,048 uniformed members and 145 civilian members tested positive for coronavirus.

The commissioner did not address the apparent racial disparity in police deaths, but did offer some possible short-term solutions to the coronavirus problem with the police.

"We have instituted something really unprecedented in the NYPD," he said. "There are thousands of people working for the home, both on the civilian side and in uniform. And that has been happening for weeks."

Separately, the NYPD and the New York City Police Foundation announce the purchase of 150,000 units of hand sanitizer masks, gloves, and packages.