The 3 best bars for a special occasion in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Parc

Topping the list is Parc. Located at 800 Woodward Ave. downtown Detroit, the bar, New American, and the breakfast and brunch spot is Detroit's highest-rated high-end bar, with four stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp. Parc offers a wide selection of brunch, lunch and dinner. Look for dishes like Maine Mussel Linguini with Spicy Clam Sauce, Roasted Alaskan King Crab with Noodle Paste, and a crispy Double Pork Chop Sandwich.

%MINIFYHTMLd68d2cdcd087edb8ccf1704cee2a588a11% %MINIFYHTMLd68d2cdcd087edb8ccf1704cee2a588a12%

The site can tell you one or two more things about Parc.

"Located in the heart of downtown, on the award-winning Martius Park Campus, PARC offers a redefined Detroit cuisine," explains the business in the history section of its Yelp profile. “With a global conscience and a local focus, the menu is inspired by the influences and flavors of Detroit's vast cultural communities, both past and present. Executive chef Jordan Hoffman has developed the Parc menu to present familiar yet refined expressions of traditional comfort foods from the Midwest. "

2. Lady of the house

Next up is Corktown's Lady Of The House, located at 1426 Bagley St. With four stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American, and breakfast and brunch spot have proven to be a local favorite for those looking to enjoy. Some main dishes include beef tartare, grilled oysters, mushroom fettuccine, and ribs. It also has a varied list of cocktails, wine and beer.

Curious to know more?

"Chef Kate Williams is the visionary and chef for the project," according to the bio section of the company's Yelp profile. “Chef Kate specializes in nose to tail, preservation and utilization of whole animals, in addition to highlighting local farms in her cuisine. She has honed her skills around the world, including New York, Chicago and Copenhagen. "

3. MAGNET

Woodbridge's MAGNET, located at 4842 Grand River Ave., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the chic bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews. With "flavors that can be found all over the world," the cuisine focuses on Mediterranean food, according to its website. Expect items such as: smoked carrots, mashed potatoes, bream, raw, and lamb, to name a few.

The site has much more information about MAGNET.

"Our kitchen is 100% firewood," says Yelp in the specialties section.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.