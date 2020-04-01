Texas tenants cannot be evicted until at least April 19, says State Supreme Court – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Concerns are increasing for tenants who cannot pay rent by Wednesday, April 1.

Thousands of Texans who recently lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 are still expected to pay the rent.

A Texas Supreme Court order ensures that tenants will not be evicted until at least April 19.

Some counties in North Texas have already postponed eviction hearings beyond the April 19 deadline.

Tarrant County suspended the eviction hearings indefinitely, while Dallas County deferred the process until May 18.

Collin County has stopped the evictions until May 8.

Moratoriums give tenants time while waiting for unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks or other sources of income. But the order does not relieve tenants of their obligation to pay rent.

In fact, Texas tenants can still receive eviction notices during this period, even though they cannot be removed from their homes until the order expires.

The eviction moratorium also technically applies to tenants who were late in rent prior to COVID-19, according to Mark Melton, a Dallas attorney who is working to answer tenants' questions about the eviction process.

"I was talking to a lot of people on Facebook last week, and the stories are absolutely heartbreaking," said Melton.

Melton, along with approximately 50 other Dallas attorneys, volunteers to answer tenant questions for free.

The attorneys said anyone with questions can contact them for free at [email protected]

A common question is whether owners can still change locks before the moratorium expires.

"They are legally authorized to change the locks," said Melton. "However, they are also legally required to put a notice on the door with a phone number that must be answered 24 hours a day. If you call and request a new password, (the owner) is legally required to bring you the password. in two hours ".

The attorney said owners who do not comply with the two-hour rule could be subject to civil penalties.

Tenants who are unable to make rent payments on time should contact their landlord immediately and provide proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Request assistance in the form of late payment waivers or deferred payment plans.

Property managers are not required to provide help, but the Texas Apartment Association said many companies are trying to work with their tenants.

Busboom Group, which operates six properties in North Texas, offers a "slip-resistant safety net program." Allows fired tenants to break their lease within 30 days' notice at no additional charge.

But the company president still urges tenants to pay on time. Jason Busboom said those payments are critical to keeping the properties afloat.

"As owners, we are absolutely responsible for paying our bills," said Busboom. "We depend on residents to pay the rent to pay our bills."

Busboom said those bills include mortgage payments, utility bills, taxes, insurance, and vendor agreements.

Rent is just an expense that tenants can juggle.

Financial educator Derrick Kinney said consumers should take an inventory of all outstanding bills for the month. Then prioritize essential bills, like home or car payments.

After that, Kinney suggested addressing the bills that are already past due.

"If I'm overdue, (call) creditors now and (let them know) a problem ahead of time so you can come up with some kind of game plan so it doesn't significantly affect or affect your credit scores," Kinney advised.

