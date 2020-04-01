Texas State Fair Starts Auditions to Find Big Tex's New Voice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Prepare your "Hello, friends,quot;! The Texas State Fair has started auditions to find the new voice for Big Tex before opening day in September.

The fair seeks a new voice after the passing of Bob Boykin, who was the iconic voice from 2013 to 2019. He died on January 23, 2020.

The chosen candidate will have the great task of expressing the iconic figure from the Texas State Fair who will greet people during the three-week event at Fair Park in Dallas.

%MINIFYHTML6c24d8d48196a63a7030efad19a6cd7411% %MINIFYHTML6c24d8d48196a63a7030efad19a6cd7412%

However, those who want to become the new voice will have to go through four rounds of auditions.

The first round begins on Wednesday, April 1, where applicants will complete an online application and submit digital recordings of prewritten scripts. You can find more information here.

The next rounds include an in-person interview, a recording session in the studio, and a test of the public address system, according to the fair.

The fair said it hopes to choose the new voice for July.

This year's fair is scheduled from September 25 to October 18.