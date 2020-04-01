Texas Native Simone Biles at the 2021 Olympics – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Gymnastics star Simone Biles is trying to regroup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Olympics to be delayed until the summer of 2021.

Biles told The Associated Press that while he plans to compete in Tokyo, "nothing is set in stone."

The 23-year-old is trying to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as an Olympic champion.

He's focusing on making sure he can handle the mental challenge of having to press reset after the postponement.

Biles said he planned to "empty the gas tank,quot; this summer and now he has to find a way to refill it.

