Tennis stars react to Wimbledon 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus pandemic

Serena Williams and Roger Federer express surprise after the oldest Grand Slam tournament, which has been included in the British sports calendar, was eliminated for the first time since World War II.

The Wimbledon tennis championship has been canceled for the first time since World War II.

Organizers of the All England Club held an emergency meeting on Wednesday (April 1) to discuss the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, and it was determined that the oldest Grand Slam tournament would no longer take place as scheduled in London from June 29 to July 12. .

Reigning Champions Novak Djokovic Y Simona halep He was expected to hit the pitch to defend his titles, with challengers including superstars. Serena Williams, Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal.

Wimbledon has been on the British sports calendar since its founding in 1877. The last time it was discarded was in 1945.

In response to the news on social media, Williams simply tweeted, "I'm amazed," while Federer admitted that he was "devastated …

It is the last major sporting event to fall victim to the worldwide spread of COVID-19: the French Open tennis tournaments and the Golf Masters have been suspended, while the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Euro soccer tournament 2020 have been delayed to the following summer (21).