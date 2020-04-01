Tekashi69 Approaches Home Confinement Amid Fear of Coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML8e1403025bee0c6ba359c5f894b7eac611% %MINIFYHTML8e1403025bee0c6ba359c5f894b7eac612%

An attorney for rapper & # 39; Fefe & # 39; He has been fighting to have his client released from the Queens Detention Center because he is at greater risk of death if he contracts COVID-19 while behind bars.

Jailed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He is on the way to potentially being released on Wednesday night, April 1, if New York prosecutors do not oppose the judge's recommendation on coronavirus concerns.

"FEFE" star's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, has been fighting for his client to be released from the Queens Detention Center and allowed to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under home confinement because, as he suffers from Asthma, you are at greater risk of death if you get COVID-19 while behind bars.

Last week, which ends on March 27, the judge overseeing his case admitted that he would have recommended house arrest at the time of sentencing in December (19) if he had known there would be a global pandemic, but insisted that he did not have the authority to release Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernández.

Instead, Judge Paul Engelmayer urged Lazzaro to file his compassionate release appeal with Prison Office officials.

He did exactly that, but they rejected the motion because the facility is privately owned and therefore not under the control of the Office.

Lazzaro appealed to Judge Engelmayer once again on Tuesday, explaining his situation: "In this case, your honor now has the legal authority to modify Mr. Hernández's sentence to immediately release him from prison," the lawyer wrote.

On Wednesday morning, the judge presented a letter to federal prosecutors, describing his intention to grant Tekashi's home confinement request, unless he receives some rejection before 5 p.m. EST, reports the New York Post.

Tekashi is currently serving a 24-month sentence for gang related activities with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was expected to be released from prison this summer.