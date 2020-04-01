Taylor Swift offers to pay employee wages at Nashville record store during coronavirus

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; You Need to Calm Down & # 39; He has made a generous cash donation to provide direct help to workers at the Nashville record store that is closed amid the global pandemic.

Taylor Swift He offered to cover employee wages at a beloved Nashville, Tennessee record store, which was forced to close during the coronavirus shutdown.

The hit maker "Shake It Off" has vowed to give the heads of Grimey's New and Precious Music funds to pay the wages and medical coverage of three workers over the next three months.

"Taylor generously offered direct relief to my staff and covered three months of our health care costs for our group insurance plan," Grimey co-owner Doyle Davis tells Rolling Stone. "It's a big deal for us, and now I have some peace of mind applying for loans (from the Small Business Association) to pay rent, sellers, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at come back to the other side of this. "

Swift also reached out to fans who became unemployed from the coronavirus closed last month, March 2020.

One beneficiary of Taylor's $ 3,000 check was Holly Turner, who went to Tumblr and confessed that she was concerned about losing her New York home. He then attached a screenshot of a notification that $ 3,000 had been received from Taylor Nation, LLC, along with the message, "Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you now. Hope this helps. Love , Taylor. "