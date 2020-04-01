Tattoo machines and machine guns: inking your friends in combat

Not all uniforms who want to start tattooing get approval from their chain of command. Most have to operate underground, turning any workspace they have into a makeshift classroom. When Jesse Vargas arrived at Leatherneck Camp for his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, he found a computer with an internet connection and ordered an online tattoo kit. He arrived two weeks later via the military mail service, and took him back to the store where his sniper squad lived.

"My friends said," Do you know how to do this? "" Vargas said. "And I thought, 'No, but let's learn.' He started with himself, spending a little over an hour inking a fist-sized tribal-style sun on the inside of his upper right thigh. Then he moved on to his companions. Platoon. Every time his shop door opened while he was tattooing, Vargas and the others hid the equipment under their cots. "I think we could have been court martialled, but it was the thrill," Vargas said. "These are the things that happen on the war side: ways to decompress from our side there." Vargas left the Marine Corps after that deployment and is still inking clients at his Houston home.

When Kintz retired from the Navy as NCO in 2008, he moved to Sydney, Australia, his wife's hometown, and began looking for work. He ran for the police and fire departments, and even the local bomb squad, but each turned him down. So he took the yellow pages and started calling all the tattoo shops in town. Most, he said, belonged and were led by members of local motorcycle gangs.