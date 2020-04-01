Tattoo machines and machine guns: inking your friends in combat

Most tattoo parlors don't have hand grenades and automatic weapons, but Joe Kintz's first store does. In 2006, when Kintz was deployed to Habbaniyah, Iraq, as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with SEAL Team 5, he took his own tattoo kit and installed himself in a room with plywood walls filled with weapons and equipment. assault. Small ink bottles shared counter space with loaded magazines for pistols and rifles. "I probably did three tattoos a week there," said Kintz. "It seemed like a good therapy session when you're not kicking doors and shooting people." His clients were mainly tinted with SEAL Tridents, octopuses, and platoon flags. "But it was 2006, so there were also some tribal things, of course," said Kintz with a smile.
While what Kintz was doing was against military regulations, some officers he worked for came to him for tattoos between missions, so he didn't get in trouble. And while the space he worked in would be very unconventional in the United States, it was a scene that would not have been out of place for sailors a century earlier, except that it all took place in the desert rather than on the decks of A warship.
The tattoo dates back thousands of years, but gained remarkable popularity among British sailors after visits to Polynesia in the late 18th century. At the end of the century, According to the US Navy History and Heritage Command. USA In Washington, D.C., nearly a third of British sailors and a fifth of American sailors had at least one tattoo. Within the Navy, there were tattoos that indicated someone's work on a ship or celebrated a particular achievement: the boatswain's companions could be inked with cross anchors, while the gunner's companions would go through crossed guns, often on the back of his hands between his thumbs and forefinger. fingers. Ocean voyages of more than 5,000 miles could be commemorated with a swallow tattoo. And to protect against drowning, sailors were known to tattoo a pig on the top of one foot and a tattooed chicken on the other. In days gone by, superstition disappeared, when ships transported pigs, chickens, and other animals on deck in wooden boxes, animals could safely float and wash ashore if the ship sank.
There is also a long tradition of tattooing sailors while at sea. Although today it is not officially sanctioned on ships, the practice is still alive. In 1999, when Greg Crowell informed the U.S.S. Oldendorf, a San Diego-based Spruance-class destroyer, had already been tattooing his teammates for years.
Crowell, a chief petty officer, arrived at approximately the same time as the ship's new commander. They were both surfers, and while they were paddling together in the water one day, the new captain asked Crowell about getting a tattoo. The captain immediately agreed to let him carry his tattoo and ink tools aboard the ship, with the understanding that Crowell could only tattoo after hours of work. To keep things clean and sanitary, the ship's medical officer discarded Crowell's tattoo needle and sterilized the machine parts for him in the medical department's autoclave. "It was a very good setup," said Crowell. "As soon as I tattooed a person, word spread and then I had everyone get close to me."
When the ship was deployed to the Middle East in the summer of 2000, Crowell signed about 60 crew members as they sailed from San Diego to the Persian Gulf and vice versa. Before starting each one, he checked with the browser to make sure the weather ahead had seas mild enough to tattoo. "The Indian Ocean used to be a better place to get a tattoo," said Crowell. "Less waves,quot;.
By the end of the cruise, Crowell had tattooed his commanding officer, as well as the captain of another destroyer whose ship was deployed with them. A shark for the first and the pig and the chicken for the second. "I got my mark on a lot of people running around the Navy," said Crowell.
Not all uniforms who want to start tattooing get approval from their chain of command. Most have to operate underground, turning any workspace they have into a makeshift classroom. When Jesse Vargas arrived at Leatherneck Camp for his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, he found a computer with an internet connection and ordered an online tattoo kit. He arrived two weeks later via the military mail service, and took him back to the store where his sniper squad lived.
"My friends said," Do you know how to do this? "" Vargas said. "And I thought, 'No, but let's learn.' He started with himself, spending a little over an hour inking a fist-sized tribal-style sun on the inside of his upper right thigh. Then he moved on to his companions. Platoon. Every time his shop door opened while he was tattooing, Vargas and the others hid the equipment under their cots. "I think we could have been court martialled, but it was the thrill," Vargas said. "These are the things that happen on the war side: ways to decompress from our side there." Vargas left the Marine Corps after that deployment and is still inking clients at his Houston home.
When Kintz retired from the Navy as NCO in 2008, he moved to Sydney, Australia, his wife's hometown, and began looking for work. He ran for the police and fire departments, and even the local bomb squad, but each turned him down. So he took the yellow pages and started calling all the tattoo shops in town. Most, he said, belonged and were led by members of local motorcycle gangs.
"They were fine with me because they knew what I did before," Kintz said, allowing him to stay away from the gang rivalries that often pitted tattoo artists in the area. Eventually he got a job running a biker-owned store and got a tattoo on the side. Still, Kintz received threatening phone calls and opened letters promising violence from members of other gangs that escalated over time. He learned to put them aside as part of the business.
"We used to get letters in the mail telling us they would bombard us," said Kintz. "And one day someone sent us a real one." The former E.O.D. The technician put on latex gloves, examined it, and realized that he was holding what appeared to be a viable package of pumps. I call the Police. After the bomb squad took him away, two of the officers returned to get Kintz tattoos.
"Now I can choose my own clients," said Kintz, who has reservations weeks in advance at Whistler Street Tattoo, just off Manly Beach in Sydney. "I have my own style: geometric designs and dot work with thick black lines."
However, it has a condition for its clients: "No more tribal,quot;.
John Ismay is a writer covering armed conflict for The New York Times magazine. It is based in Washington.
