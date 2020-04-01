Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a hit-and-run driver who left the victim with life-threatening injuries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who hit and fled and left a victim with life-threatening injuries in the middle of the street Tuesday night.

It happened in the 5600 block of the Village Parkway in Edgecliff Village, near the Hemphill area and I-20 south of Fort Worth. The suspect drove away in a black 4-door car.

%MINIFYHTML5a24c6433228ccd952a9d63c614eedd611% %MINIFYHTML5a24c6433228ccd952a9d63c614eedd612%

This crime occurred around 10 p.m., according to police.

A witness said the vehicle had dark glass. The vehicle likely had damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield due to hitting the victim. Police said the suspect may have performed vehicle repair work or the windshield replaced in the past week.

The victim remains in the hospital at this time.

If you have any information about the vehicle involved in this crime, contact Investigator Opdahl at 817.884.4200, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817.884.1213, or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477), 469tips.com.