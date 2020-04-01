Target, Trader Joe’s and Publix among retailers closing at Easter to give relief to overworked employees

Roommates, we all know how tired, overworked, and underpaid many essential retail workers are right now due to lawsuits caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Well, to provide you with the much-needed relief, several retailers, including Target, Trader Joe’s and Publix, officially close at Easter to give employees free time.

@ CBS46 reports that several major retailers across the country will close their store doors this Easter Sunday as a show of good faith to employees who have literally worked 24 hours to ensure customers get all of their essentials. Target, Trader Joe’s and Publix are among national retailers to announce they will close on April 12, Easter.th. Aldi, Sam’s Club and Costco will also follow suit and close stores as well.

In a statement on the company's website, Trader Joe & # 39; s wrote: "All Trader Joe's stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our amazing crew members a very restful day. necessary,quot;. With the hours increasing and the growing demands on essential employees right now, a simple day off means more than anything.

As more states across the country continue to implement mandatory orders to stay home unless it's for essential services, this means that retailers are heavily dependent on their already overextended workers to the point that many are suffering from exhaustion.

This expectation is likely to continue for at least the next 30 days, following Trump's recent announcement that the United States will be under a stay-at-home order until April 30.th.

