Taraji P. Henson puts Kelvin Hayden's wedding on hold

Before this, the actress of & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39; She admitted feeling overwhelmed as she continued to plan her nuptials with her football fiancé.

Taraji P. Henson won't be walking down the hall anytime soon. The "Empirealum who has been planning her big day with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden, is forced to put her nuptials on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, especially after she lost her uncle to the virus that has killed thousands of people.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Taraji said, "I am pausing because there is so much to consider now. We have all changed after this. I just lost an uncle who we think may have had crown complications. It is a lot to think , and I think we should stop, stop and think about this. Humanity will change forever after this! "

Taraji has been in quarantine like many other people, although she admitted that she misses her freedom and wants to hug people. "I have lost 5 pounds and have been eating, drinking … I have a friend who lives in the alley, but everyone has to be responsible, so we sit on our FaceTime and have a cocktail every night."Hidden Figures"The star continued.

Taraji and Kelvin have been engaged since May 2018, two years after they started dating. The two initially planned to get married this month in California's wine county, but it remains to be seen when the lovebirds are going to exchange vows now.

Last month, Taraji confessed to feeling "overwhelmed" during his wedding planning. "It's overwhelming, because in my work life, I have dates and emails, and now in my personal life it's like, 'Oh!'" She shared. "I don't think people understand what wedding planning entails, trying to combine everything is crazy." Despite that, she said she is still "excited" throughout the process.