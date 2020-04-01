Taraji P. Henson postpones wedding due to coronavirus scare

Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé, Kelvin Hayden, had every intention of getting married this summer, but due to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the celebrity duo had to suspend it.

During a conversation with Extra reporters on March 31, the 49-year-old Empire star said it would probably be in July instead of June. Henson said that she and her 36-year-old fiancé want to take special care of their older relatives, who are at particular risk of contracting the disease and who also suffer more.

The actress told the media that she and her fiance have older grandparents, especially her own grandmother, who turns 96 this year, while Kelvin's grandmother will turn 86 this year.

Henson says they are now trying to figure out the safest and most effective way to celebrate the wedding. Fans of the couple know that she and Kelvin already had to postpone their wedding once before. During a conversation with Extra in February, the star admitted that they had to cancel their April wedding due to weather conditions.

As previously reported, Henson revealed that she and Hayden got engaged in May 2018. She turned to her Instagram to say, "I said yes!" The star claims that Kelvin fell to one knee and almost had a panic attack.

Speaking to reporters for Us magazine in September 2018, Henson shared that she and Kelvin were very excited to get married because they are like best friends. However, four months later, the star revealed that she was too busy with work to plan the wedding.

While it has been a challenge to start the wedding, Henson said her relationship with Kelvin is as strong as ever. Taraji assured her fans that it would not be a 10-year engagement. Eventually they will get married and say "Yes, I do."

As noted above, the world is currently postponing events, concerts, festivals, movie releases, and every major gathering due to fear of COVID-19.

Authorities stated that the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 100,000 – 240,000, compared to regular influenza that kills between 15,000 and 35,000 per year.



