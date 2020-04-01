Tank shares the backstory of TGT's 2013 viral TV performance

With many people trapped inside their homes, they have been turning to social networks to entertain themselves over time. Many celebrities have also been on and on social media, and have also been using their platforms to entertain their fans.

Some celebrities have been turning to social media to tell some never-before-heard stories as they show their fans another side of them.

Tank recently led to social media to share a story of his TGT days with Tyrese and Ginuwine. In 2013, the group released their album "Three Kings,quot;. During that time, they performed on WLNY's "The Couch," and let's just say the performance was a viral moment.

Great fun, Tank looked back at the moment to tell fans what happened before that performance and why certain parts of that performance will always be memorable.

He said that when the time came to promote the project, Tyrese had the idea to appear on the morning show "The Couch,quot;, and proposed that they should sing his song "I Need,quot;. Tank said at the time that they didn't know the song too well because they hadn't sung the song since it was recorded in the studio.

However, once the group voting ended, it was decided that they would sing that particular song.

Tank and Tyrese had taken a red-eye flight to New York, while Ginuwine had driven to New York. The next morning, Ginuwine expressed how tired he was because he couldn't sleep traveling to New York the night before. Tyrese gave Ginuwine a 5-hour energy injection and they went out to play the song on live television.

Between not being very familiar with the song at the moment, and Ginuwine running out of power, TGT ended up having a very memorable performance.

Take a look at Tank which tells the story below:

Check out the full performance below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94