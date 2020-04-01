Tana Mongeau details suicidal thoughts and Xanax addiction in new video

Tana Mongeau He may have his own reality show, but he is revealing that what you see is not so real.
The 21-year-old is opening up about this and more in her latest YouTube video, titled "Letting you know the truth about MTV, depression + an update on life." The hour-long video is a long discussion about his mental health and how he is doing. Really doing behind closed doors.
For starters, the reality TV star shares that filming this type of confessional is really "stressful,quot; because, "after this, many people will look at me differently."
"A lot of the things I'm going to say carry a lot of weight," he admits. "2019 might have been one of the most successful textbook years of my life, but when it comes to my state of mind, it was absolutely, without a doubt in my 21 years of life, the worst year of that." Her boyfriend breakup Jake Paul and current problems with his alleged "abusive,quot; parents only served to further harm his mental health.
Tana then confesses to being addicted to Xanax, something she had never fully admitted before.
The 21-year-old says, "I was definitely getting enough where I wasn't trying to kill myself, but I definitely didn't care if I died."
Tana claims that the people around her knew that she took the medication, but as the filming of her reality show approached, the star was forced to confess to her manager. Jordan Worona how bad things had gotten. She recalls, "The night before we started filming the season, I told Jordan how much he was taking when all of that happened to my mother. He said something like, 'Did you try to kill yourself?' : & # 39; No, I just took this many pills & # 39 ;, and he said: & # 39; If you are taking so much and you know it can kill you, do you agree with that? & # 39; "
At this point, Tana says that her health was "failing,quot; and that "she didn't mind being alive." In addition to taking pills, the vlogger shares that she was constantly smoking pot, had a cough that "got worse and worse,quot; and the filming schedule for her MTV reality show "exhausted her."
While aware of the impact the filming had on her physically and mentally, the star says she continued with the show, because she thought, "If I'm going to show this amount of pain to the world, please make people become something can learn or look and get something out of it. "
However, the star believes that the MTV team took advantage of his mental state to create an entertaining television show. "I think MTV, they like drama, they know how to call us that make us feel tired and give us phone calls and meetings that stress us out a lot and make producers whisper little things to us that make us fight. We fight a lot on the show But many of the things that are now being edited to make it seem like this great serious fight were sarcastic things that we said to each other, "he alleges.
Tana adds that she understands "that's what a reality show will do," but she hates to think that her fans would believe they "hate it,quot; or take it for granted. She insists: "I love Jordan more than anything else in the world and I'm not going to say that I wasn't an idiot with him, but I promise you off camera that he was apologizing, we were working on it."
Furthermore, Mongeau tells his viewers that while the MTV footage appeared to be bad with doctors or staff, that is far from the truth. Actually, she and the crew were "filming this on day six, 100 hour of filming the show,quot; and she was "arguing,quot; with Jordan, but they took those conversations completely "out of context." In the final cut of the show, she claims they made it look like she was arguing with the doctor.
"I blame myself for being so psyched up to shoot like that and not even think about what MTV would do with it," she reflects.
Tana admits that some people are going to say that she is lying but she knows who she is. "I have always strived to be known as the person who is always so kind to his fans and treats everyone as equal."
She continues: "I hate who I was at the time. I wish the images were not available. I wish I never gave someone a chance to edit me like that. I will never, ever go back to a place that is so dark."
Tana says she knows she can't go back and change what happened, but regrets that her friends have had to see the "worst,quot; version of herself. Also, she says, "It breaks my heart that I brought my friends to this show," which ended up painting them in a bad light.
He further explains that while searching for answers for his terrible cough, the producers wanted to include their friends' reaction to everything. So when Tana saw a "specialist,quot; and her diagnosis came back, they wanted to shoot her telling her friends. "MTV (was) building them up all day saying, 'What if Tana has lung cancer, what are you going to do?'
But she claims the crew already knew that she only had asthma, which later turned out to be a false diagnosis.
ME! News has contacted MTV for comment.
Finally, the star says that she realized three to four weeks of filming that only she could avoid it. Tana remembers, "I knew that if I didn't change something I was going to die, either from a drug overdose, total exhaustion, or letting my suicidal thoughts bring out the best in me. Or, if I didn't take care of my health to the point of no return ".
After realizing this, she says she moved out of her house, "because every day there were about forty MTV people in my house and I felt like I couldn't even live in my house." He adds that he felt like a "zoo animal on display,quot; with all those people around him.
Moving to an apartment away from the crew, he focused on his desire to "change my life,quot; by improving his physical and mental health in every way possible. At the time, her nose was "bleeding everyday,quot; and she was "exhausted,quot;.
Months have passed and the star is not perfect, but she says "she's finally in a place to be a role model." This is part of the reason why he is going to open up more about his depression and health, because he hopes to "encourage,quot; others to get the help they need.
She says to the camera: "I have this platform with millions of people listening to the things I say and I can do more to be a better person and make the world a better person. I needed to be almost exactly the opposite of that and hit that point more dark and lower to understand how important life is and what I have. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
