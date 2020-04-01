Tana Mongeau details suicidal thoughts and Xanax addiction in new video

Tana Mongeau He may have his own reality show, but he is revealing that what you see is not so real.

The 21-year-old is opening up about this and more in her latest YouTube video, titled "Letting you know the truth about MTV, depression + an update on life." The hour-long video is a long discussion about his mental health and how he is doing. Really doing behind closed doors.

For starters, the reality TV star shares that filming this type of confessional is really "stressful,quot; because, "after this, many people will look at me differently."

"A lot of the things I'm going to say carry a lot of weight," he admits. "2019 might have been one of the most successful textbook years of my life, but when it comes to my state of mind, it was absolutely, without a doubt in my 21 years of life, the worst year of that." Her boyfriend breakup Jake Paul and current problems with his alleged "abusive,quot; parents only served to further harm his mental health.

Tana then confesses to being addicted to Xanax, something she had never fully admitted before.