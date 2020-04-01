Tamar Braxton's son Logan Herbert asks for help in a new video for this reason

Poor Tamar Braxton, she is learning the hard way that her adorable son, Logan Herbert, might look too much like her than expected.

The singer and reality show star took to social media, where she posted a hilarious video of Logan participating in school online like millions of other children who are trapped in their homes due to the coronavirus.

While doing a series of multiplications with his virtual teacher, Logan added "pay,quot;, which means "fu * k it,quot; or "I got over it."

Tamar said she wants her old quarantined life to return where she can make silly videos and enjoy a good meal.

David Adefeso's girlfriend said, "Yesterday, I was a better person. I was living my BEST life on the couch in quarantine. Tick and eat whatever you want. NOW, online school has started for beans, and it looks like I'm also in first grade … ALL DAY! It doesn't help that I have a child like me who gets through it and keeps saying "pay,quot; after every answer🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I want to get my life back on the couch, 🙏🏼 I'll never complain about being bored again Jesus. 😂😂😂😔 "

Tamar's sister Towanda Braxton said, "She doesn't mind, but I'm sure Tamar says it a lot, ask her what she's saying."

One person asked for the definition of the term pay and a fan explained, "It's gay lingo for,quot; fu * k it "or,quot; over it. "Gua. Wow! Time flies. It's in 1st grade."

Tamar is always true to her feelings, keeping it real at all times.



