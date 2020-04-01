Tamar Braxton Reveals How Life Has Changed Since Online School Started

Tamar Braxton revealed how her "boring,quot; life on the couch changed since her son, Logan, aka Beans, started online school. Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.
Yesterday I was a better person. I was living my BEST life on the couch in quarantine. Tick and eat whatever you want. NOW, online school started for beans, and it seems like I'm in first grade too … ALL DAY! It doesn't help that I have a child like me who gets over it and keeps saying "pay,quot; after each answer. I want my ‘life on the sofa back 🙏🏼 I will never complain about being bored again Jesus," Tamar stressed his post.
Someone said: ‘Because your mom ha! I made my babysitter come to do it. I was not ready! "And another follower posted this:" I love you so much, boo I can't wait for the new ALBUM with Soon @tamarbraxton. "
One follower said, "Lawdt, I agree, I have to do between calls while working from home," and another commenter posted this: "I understand @tamarbraxton that Pisces has no patience for many things." My 12 years old was killing me the first week of home schooling. I had to review it quickly. "
Someone else said, "No ma'am, you better leave it on your own device." And raise your hand with questions, "and another follower posted this message:" He wants you to hand him his coins to get the right answers! "
One of Tamar's sponsors said, "He said you're calling all these numbers, you better give me some money for this job." I feel like Logan SCHOOL IS A JOB !!!! ’And another annoying follower posted this:‘ Girl, I'm with you. I graduated now. I came back first with my daughter. "
In other news, Tamar published a juicy video on his social media account in which he dances as if there was no tomorrow in front of the camera.
She flaunts her movements in a little outfit that has fans drooling.
