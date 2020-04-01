Tamar Braxton Reveals How Life Has Changed Since Online School Started

Tamar Braxton revealed how her "boring,quot; life on the couch changed since her son, Logan, aka Beans, started online school. Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

Yesterday I was a better person. I was living my BEST life on the couch in quarantine. Tick ​​and eat whatever you want. NOW, online school started for beans, and it seems like I'm in first grade too … ALL DAY! It doesn't help that I have a child like me who gets over it and keeps saying "pay,quot; after each answer. I want my ‘life on the sofa back 🙏🏼 I will never complain about being bored again Jesus," Tamar stressed his post.

Someone said: ‘Because your mom ha! I made my babysitter come to do it. I was not ready! "And another follower posted this:" I love you so much, boo I can't wait for the new ALBUM with Soon @tamarbraxton. "

One follower said, "Lawdt, I agree, I have to do between calls while working from home," and another commenter posted this: "I understand @tamarbraxton that Pisces has no patience for many things." My 12 years old was killing me the first week of home schooling. I had to review it quickly. "

Someone else said, "No ma'am, you better leave it on your own device." And raise your hand with questions, "and another follower posted this message:" He wants you to hand him his coins to get the right answers! "

One of Tamar's sponsors said, "He said you're calling all these numbers, you better give me some money for this job." I feel like Logan SCHOOL IS A JOB !!!! ’And another annoying follower posted this:‘ Girl, I'm with you. I graduated now. I came back first with my daughter. "

In other news, Tamar published a juicy video on his social media account in which he dances as if there was no tomorrow in front of the camera.

She flaunts her movements in a little outfit that has fans drooling.



