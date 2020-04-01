Talking to her son about coronavirus and shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Life has come fast to us in recent weeks.

Malls have closed, parks are off limits, and streets are quiet. Most people work from home, their only interaction is the people they live with or see through video chats.

As adults try to navigate this new way of life, another task to tackle is to explain all of this to our children.

KPIX morning host Michelle Griego sat down with her 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, to see how she's dealing with the upcoming changes.

Like millions of children, Gianna's room has moved from her sanctuary to her classroom, as schools across the state are closed until the summer.

While the idea that there is no school sounds like a dream to a child, Gianna is not very excited about it.

"I want to go back to school to see my friends," he explained. "It sucks not to see them."

As for school work, Gianna described it as hectic and more difficult than attending classes physically.

Their teachers teach through the meeting app, Zoom, and assignments are completed through the Google classroom.

As for being open about what is happening in the world around them, Gianna considers it important to keep children informed.

"I think children should be aware of what is happening. Like washing hands and just being clean," he explained.

While the news at the moment may be scary for some, Gianna is not afraid. She understands the need for shelter in place and social distancing.

While Gianna and her colleagues are aware of COVID-19, the pandemic is not the subject of their FaceTime conversations. However, she has spoken to her eighth grade friends, who are a little upset that they won't be having the promotion ceremony they were expecting.

As for advice for other children going through this difficult time, Gianna drove home the same point that many have heard for months: "Wash your hands and keep your surroundings clean."

"Don't go crazy with schoolwork, take a break sometimes," he added. "Stay in touch with your friends because they are there and they will help you."

We want to know how you and your children are handling this current difficult time. Share your story using #KPIXtogether.