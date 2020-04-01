Take a look inside a field hospital in Riverside County created to treat coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When the call was made for retired medical professionals and students to volunteer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people stepped forward.

The first wave of volunteers will head to a field hospital established at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, where they will test and treat patients.

"We have some challenges," said Shane Reichardt of the Riverside County Department of Emergency Management.

Reichardt said health workers there, like many across the country, are dealing with a limited supply of personal protective equipment and test kits.

"These are things they have never seen before in their careers," he said.

But fortunately, workers on the front lines of the crisis were not dealing with a limited supply of aid to manage new field hospitals that have begun to appear across the state.

The California Health Corps called for volunteers to prepare for the anticipated increase in coronavirus cases. The new volunteers will attend to less severe patients in field hospitals like the one in Indio.

And, across the state, 35,000 people have already answered the call for help, including Thomas Rood.

"I've been an EMT since I was 18, so I dropped out of high school," said Rood.

Rood was supposed to send Georgia this week to join the United States Army, but he said that all the new recruits have been delayed due to the pandemic, so he decided to dedicate his medical training to the greatest public health crisis that his generation have seen. .

"I can just sit at home and quarantine, or I can go out and help with the situation we have," he said.

His new assignment will soon begin at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, where up to 125 patients can be quarantined and treated in two buildings to ease the pressure on local hospitals while treating those in need of life-saving critical care. .

"We have been very surprised by the large amount of support," said Michael Osur, assistant director of public health for Riverside County.

Osur said that while it is difficult to predict when the number of cases will peak in each county, the increase will come soon.

"It is like a tsunami wave," he said. "It is coming, and we want to be prepared."