T.I.'s daughter Deyjah talks about her struggle with depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts in a candid video!

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah was candid about her struggling with anxiety and depression, and her brave, raw video is mostly meant to help many people in similar situations. This was the first YouTube video of the 18-year-old, and she seems to have something really important to say, so it's great to see that she's using her voice.

As a result, Deyjah has been dealing with mental health issues since she was just 11 years old, so it makes sense that she is opening up about it as it is a big part of her life.

After previously deleting her Instagram app in November, the daughter of T.I. promoted his video on it!

Speaking Speaking transparently, depression and anxiety is something I've been dealing with since I was 11 years old, (my) self-esteem started to become a problem for me in sixth grade due to bullying. (As a result, I) started having difficulty understanding what I was feeling and I definitely knew that I couldn't express what I was going through, "he shared in the YouTube video.

Quite scary, Deyjah went on to admit that he started self-injuring due to the fact that at that age, he didn't know how to deal with his mental health issues.

‘Without adequate knowledge and support, I began to resort to self-inflicted coping mechanisms that were not too healthy or beneficial for me or my growth. I really couldn't imagine the evolution of myself due to the fact that I felt really unmotivated to continue my journey and repeatedly had thoughts that I was no longer here, "she confesses.

But the teenager wanted to make it very clear that dealing with anxiety or even depression doesn't make anyone "incapable, less remarkable, or incapable of living a healthy lifestyle,quot; even though things are still difficult for her today.

He even had some great advice on what to do when it comes to anxiety and depression! Watch the video for more information!



