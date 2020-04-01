T.I.'s daughter Deyjah reveals struggles with depression and anxiety since she is 11

YouTube / Deyjah Harris

Deyjah Harris, 18, details her mental health issue and opens up to her online devotees her struggles with suicidal thoughts, self-esteem, and intimidation.

YOU.18 year old daughter Deyjah Harris opened up about his mental health in a new YouTube video on March 31, 2020.

In the clip, the teenager, who the rapper shares with his ex Ms. NikoShe says dealing with mental illness "has not been easier for me," but she insisted that she sees her battle "much more differently" now.

"Speaking transparently, depression and anxiety is something I've been dealing with since I was 11 years old," he explained. "My self-esteem started to become a problem for me in sixth grade because of bullying. I started to have a hard time understanding what it was I was feeling and I definitely knew I couldn't express what it was. It was going on."

Deyjah also revealed that he resorted to "self-inflicted coping mechanisms that were not too healthy or beneficial to me or my growth," and admitted that he had suicidal thoughts. "There were many times when I really couldn't imagine the evolution of myself due to the fact that I felt really unmotivated and repeatedly had thoughts that I was no longer here," said Deyjah.

He added: "The way I viewed depression and anxiety at age 11 is much more different than what I feel now at 18. In other words, it hasn't been easier for me."

"However, don't let this give you the idea that you won't get better. It's really just about healing yourself and your inner child to prevent any open wounds from moving into adulthood."

The comments come after Deyjah made the headlines last year after the "Boss" star confessed to checking her daughter's hymen to make sure she's still a virgin, which makes her daughter like them. various defamatory comments about him online. Since then he has apologized for the controversial admission.