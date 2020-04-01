Swaggy C and Big Brother's Bayleigh Prep for the challenge

First comes Eldest brother, then comes marriage, then comes The challenge: total madness.

Tonight is the night that the hit MTV reality show kicks off a new season. And while viewers will see many veterans like Johnny "Bananas,quot; Devenanzio, Chris "CT,quot; Tamburello Y Aneese Ferreira, there will also be many newbies. Two of those cool faces that roll up their sleeves are Eldest brother alum Chris "Swaggy C,quot; Williams Y Bayleigh Dayton.

"The challenge it was 100% more difficult but Eldest brother It has a friendlier and kinder type of competition, so no matter the size, strength, body size, you can compete and win, "Swaggy C shared with E! News exclusively." But with The challengeYou really must be of a certain stature and a certain type of constitution and mental strength to win the challenges. They are not a game, they are serious. "

For those who think Eldest brother contestants included Kaycee Clark Y Faysal "Fessy,quot; Shafaat They will unite for an epic alliance, don't hold your breath. In the shocking trailer, altercations are everywhere and involve some unexpected players.