Swaggy C and Big Brother's Bayleigh Prep for the challenge

First comes Eldest brother, then comes marriage, then comes The challenge: total madness.
Tonight is the night that the hit MTV reality show kicks off a new season. And while viewers will see many veterans like Johnny "Bananas,quot; Devenanzio, Chris "CT,quot; Tamburello Y Aneese Ferreira, there will also be many newbies. Two of those cool faces that roll up their sleeves are Eldest brother alum Chris "Swaggy C,quot; Williams Y Bayleigh Dayton.
"The challenge it was 100% more difficult but Eldest brother It has a friendlier and kinder type of competition, so no matter the size, strength, body size, you can compete and win, "Swaggy C shared with E! News exclusively." But with The challengeYou really must be of a certain stature and a certain type of constitution and mental strength to win the challenges. They are not a game, they are serious. "
For those who think Eldest brother contestants included Kaycee Clark Y Faysal "Fessy,quot; Shafaat They will unite for an epic alliance, don't hold your breath. In the shocking trailer, altercations are everywhere and involve some unexpected players.
"You have to wait to see, but the main thing is that we don't always get along Eldest brother so I'm not really sure why they think we would get along The challengeSwaggy C joked.
Ultimately, the reality star and Bayleigh support each other and were not afraid to join the show as a close couple.
"I think we congratulate each other. The only thing I would say was difficult for me was that … people make assumptions about you emotionally when you have your partner there. Making assumptions about someone emotionally is never a really good thing," Bayleigh explained.
Outside of the show, the couple is stronger than ever. After meeting inside the Eldest brother home, Swaggy C proposed to Bayleigh on the final night. They were married five months later.
Her official cruise wedding ceremony was scheduled to set sail this summer, but was suspended due to the Coronavirus.
"I trust God's timing, so I would rather wait," Bayleigh shared. "Chris's mom had breast cancer and my mom has lupus, so I would rather cancel or postpone it completely and then get sick from Corona. So for me, it is not that important. I prefer to have my family safe, but we will solve it. all "We are happy together,quot;.
So how are others Eldest brother couples doing today? Take a look at our gallery below. And don't forget to see Swaggy C and Bayleigh tonight at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
Angela Rummans, Tyler Crispen, Big Brother
Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans
Season: twenty
Been today: They were one of the longest-lasting alliances of the season and did their best to let fans guess the status of their relationship. On the final night, however, the couple was ready to go the distance. "I hope there is a lot of time with Angela and me. That is all I will say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added: "I don't know what the future holds, but I am very excited and hopeful for the future." The couple remains stronger than ever as they vlog together and expand their jewelry business called Naut & Chain.
Swaggy C, Bayleigh Dayton, older sibling pairs
CBS / Twitter
Swaggy C and Bayleigh Amethyst
Season: twenty
Been today: Although they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the first weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C knelt down and proposed to Bayleigh on the final night. "As soon as he knelt down, I said," Yes, yes, yes! "" The future girlfriend said to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. Although the couple married, they have not yet had an official wedding. Ultimately, their bond is unbreakable. "Honey, I know for sure that you will travel for me, just as I will for you, because you have!" Bayleigh previously wrote on Instagram. "Relationships don't mean anything until they endure the trials and trials that try to break them down. And now that we've been through almost all of the difficult things, I know our love was built to last! Now, let's move on to something bigger and better and brighter things. "
Winston Hines, Rachel Swindler, older sibling pairs
Winston Hines and Rachel Swindler
Season: twenty
Been today: Despite some cute photos on Instagram and the hope of fans, these two are just friends. "I think it is Rachel's absolute world, but I do think she is putting up with her true love for the house. I'm not sure if JC knows it or not …" Winston joked with E! News in Fall 2018. Rachel added: "Right now, we are nothing official, but you never know what might happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy to see. He has a heart of gold and any woman would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond. " Hahaha
Haleigh Broucher, Fessy Shafaat, Big Brother
Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher
Season: twenty
Been today: They are together! During the season finale, Faysal confirmed that their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added: "Indeed it is." After dating for a long distance for more than a year, the couple hopes to move to the same city together. "We are definitely looking for places where we can prosper and use our platform for our benefit," Fessy told E! News in June 2019. Haleigh added: "We are looking for places, so moving forward together would be optimal for us as a couple in the future." You can also see Faysal in the next season of MTV The challenge.
Mark Jansen, Elena Davies
GP / Star Max / GC images
Mark Jansen and Elena Davies
Season: 19
Been today: What previously seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Mark revealed on his podcast Find your strength On March 5, 2019, he and Elena separated. While Mark is still focused on his exercise business, Elena works hard on it. Miscellaneous podcast. The couple, however, were reunited on the MTV series. Ex on the beach.
Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson
GP / Star Max / GC images
Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson
Season: 19
Been today: The married couple is now called Proud Parents! the Eldest brother Y An incredible race Power couple welcomed a girl on St. Patrick's Day 2019. Fans can keep in touch with the couple thanks to the Jessica & # 39; s Podcast One podcast called Now what. New episodes premiere every week.
Raven Walton, Matthew Clines
Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images
Raven Walton and Matthew Clines
Season: 19
Been today: While the state of your relationship seems to be over, E! News learned last fall that the couple are still great friends. And when Raven experienced some health issues in 2018, Matt was able to keep fans updated on social media.
Nocole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Big Brother Couples
Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
Season: 18
Been today: This pair started dating when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Eldest brother season 19. They have been together since then and continue to document their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the couple returned to the Eldest brother home this season where Victor knelt and proposed. She said yes! In 2019, the couple also competed in The surprising race where they reached the final. They are expected to get married in the fall of 2020.
Corey Brooks, Nicole Franzel, older brother couples
Corey Brooks and Nicole Franzel
Season: 18
Been today: While they had a strong presence throughout the season, this pair broke up shortly after the end. In fact, Nicole found love with another contestant just in time for the new season. See you Victor Arroyo.
Paulie Calafiore, Zakiyah Everette, older brother couples
CBS
Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette
Season: 18
Been today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, 'OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will pay attention to it, but nobody can say that we didn't say it. We're going to take this video and then delete it immediately after' and he said, 'Good idea', Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship, a romantic relationship, and we both discovered that we are good friends." Since then, Paulie has been linked to Danielle Maltby of Bachelor Nation and The challengeIt's Cara Marie.
Natalie Negrotti, James Huling, couples of older brothers
Natalie Negrotti and James Huling
Season: 18
Been today: Not together and never being together again! This couple provided one of Eldest brotherThe ugliest breaks away from the camera with threats of legal action and cryptic posts on social media.
Austin Matelson, Liz Nolan, Big Brother
Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan
Season: 17
Been today: Not together! "I would like to start by saying thank you for following me and Austin on our crazy / amazing / special journey and as we navigate life outside the Eldest brother home, "Liz shared in Twitter in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance started at BB's house, we started as friends and I hope we can stay the same. "
Clay Honeycutt, Shelli Poole, Big Brother Couples
Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole
Season: 17
Been today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this boy. We share a great relationship in Eldest brotherbut & # 39; real life & # 39; it is very different from 'BB life' "Shelli wrote on Instagram." There was no drama or resentment, we just moved in as dear friends. We are both happy and thank you for your amazing sweetness and love! "
Hayden Voss, Nicole Franzel, Big Brother Couples
Hayden Voss and Nicole Franzel
Season: sixteen
Been today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split up. Nicole later revealed that a trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden did not want to get married and have children.
Amanda Zuckerman, McCrae Olsen, older sibling pairs
Amanda Zuckerman and McCrae Olsen
Season: fifteen
Been today: They are sold out! "After much thought and debate, McCrae and I have decided that it is in our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared in Twitter in January 2014. "There is no ill will, it is a very important part of my life and I will always love him and what we share. Thank you for respecting our decision."
Dominic Briones, Daniele Donato
Dominic Briones and Daniele Donato
Season: 13
Been today: The happy couple became parents when they welcomed their first child together in the summer of 2018. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. He was born on 08/20/1018 … he shared his birthday with his beautiful mother @its_danibri Dominic shared. On Instagram. "Welcome to the world, girl. Your parents always supported you."
Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas
Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images
Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas
Season: 12
Been today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Eldest brother superfans and often document their family life in Southern California on social media. "Family time is the best time and I know the memories we have now and the moments are worth more than ever trying to look perfect," Rachel previously shared on Instagram.
Jeff Schroder, Jordan Lloy
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for WE TV
Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd
Season: eleven
Been today: After competing in The surprising raceThe couple welcomed their second child together in the summer of 2018. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson will be the best Big Brother! #Family."
Drew Daniel, Diane Henry, couples of older brothers
CBS
Drew Daniel and Diane Henry
Season: 5
Been today: In a Eldest brother Shocked, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $ 500,000 prize. They finally reconciled but are not together romantically. "Well of course I'll always think he's a horrible person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid for not thinking. But we are very good friends and we talk all the time."
Mike "Boogie," Malin, Krista Segall, older brother couples
CBS
Mike "Boogie,quot; Malin and Krista Segall
Season: two
Been today: At a time when viewers didn't see it coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, finally decided to break the engagement a few months later when the cameras disappeared.
Shannon Dragoo, Will Kirby, couples of older brothers
CBS
Shannon Dragoo and Will Kirby
Season: two
Been today: While they came out a few months after the show, these two are over. In fact, Dr. Will got married For love or money star Erin Brodie in 2017.
The challenge: total madness airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
