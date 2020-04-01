Susan G. Komen, Los Angeles director recovering from COVID-19, his wife remains in the ICU – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Chapter Executive Director Susan G. Komen Los Angeles is recovering after contracting coronavirus. However, his wife remains hospitalized with the disease.

Mark Pilon, 67, told CBS2 on Tuesday that he is out of the hospital, but his wife, Tina, remains in the ICU at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

Pilon says his wife was brought in two days after her admission. He says that she has some pre-existing health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"She has COPD, she has other underlying problems," Pilon said.

Pilon says the illness came quickly a few weeks ago. First she noticed that she was losing her sense of taste, then she started having headaches and a dry cough. Both finally tested positive for COVID-19.

"For Saturday and Sunday, we both feel really, really horrible," Pilon said. "I have never been so sick in my life."

Earlier last week, he called an ambulance and he was brought to the ICU with pneumonia.

"Then when they brought her in two days later, that was when my fear level shot up a few steps," Pilon said.

Pilon was treated with antimalarial drugs.

"They put me on the malaria medicine six days ago," Pilon said. "They just put it in three days ago."

He was released from the ICU after being fever free for three full days.

The couple has been together for 40 years. Pilon says that due to quarantine protocols, he is forced to stay home and cannot be with her.

"Not being able to hold his hand or comfort him or dispel any of his fears," Pilon said.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County had reported a total of 3,011 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths from the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when a infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

Susan G. Komen is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for breast cancer.