Super League: Toronto Wolfpack, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils hit by coronavirus | Rugby League News

Leeds Rhinos will exempt "almost all" players and staff and make Headingley Stadium available to front-line emergency services





Toronto Wolfpack has not yet played a Super League match at Lamport Stadium

The trio of the Super League Toronto Wolfpack, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils were affected by the coronavirus on Wednesday when the Canadians were forced to suspend their home arch as clubs began suspending staff.

The Wolfpack, in its first season in the top flight of the rugby league, has played the first six games of the season in England, as usual due to the availability of its home at Lamport Stadium.

With the sport on hold due to the outbreak and restrictions on entry to Canada, the club has moved to advise its three-game home plan against Hull (April 18), Wigan (April 25) and St Helens (2 May) It will not happen.

"The Wolfpack are in daily consultation with the RFL, the Super League and all clubs around the end of the 2020 season, while also considering the government's health guidance," a statement said.

"The RFL is currently building a series of accessory remodel programs based on a restructured end of season, which maintains all Super League and Challenge Cup games."

"Toronto Wolfpack home games scheduled for Saturday, April 18 (against Hull FC), Saturday, April 25 (against Wigan Warriors) and Saturday, May 2 (against St. Helens) will unfortunately no longer have place on those dates. The club hopes that these three games can still take place in Toronto as part of a remodeled schedule. "

As has been customary in Toronto since the club's inception, a large number of players and staff are found in the UK, with "local,quot; games played in consecutive parts throughout the season.

Leeds, Red Devils begin licensing process

The rhinos and red devils released statements on Wednesday saying they had begun the licensing process for players and staff due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Leeds Rhinos has announced that almost all club staff and players will now be suspended in accordance with government requirements, meaning that the box office and phone lines will no longer be available for fans to communicate in the immediate future. "the club said in a statement.

"The Leeds rhinos have also made Emerald Headingley Stadium available to front-line emergency services dealing with the current situation in our city.

"The Headingley Lodge has been made available to front-line workers who may need to isolate themselves from the family displaying symptoms, and the stadium is available for any other needs that local authorities may require."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils said in a statement: "After the suspension of the 2020 season of the Super League Betfred, the Salford Red Devils have placed most of the staff on leave.

"This measure has been taken to guarantee the job security of all employees and protect the future of the club.

"Salford Red Devils will continue to keep fans informed of club activity during the suspended season on the website and social media channels."