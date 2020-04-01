Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 2)

Warner Bros./Getty Images / Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Are we already broken?
That's the question we ask ourselves as we head into the first two weeks of this most aggressive training on our quest. Welcome back to Getting Super for Summer.
As detailed in Part One of this four-part series, we have both begun a massive nine-week commitment to transform our bodies by following the teachings of celebrity trainer and author of Hollywood's body plan, David Higgins. You can get to know him better as the guy who became a comedian Kumail Nanjiani into a crushed action star for the upcoming Marvel adaptation of The eternal. After completing David's 21-day body rehabilitation program, detailed in his book, our paths have begun to diverge as we begin our gender-specific #Super programs. Sold by David in the wake of Australian wildfires to raise funds for his homeland, the six-week supplemental training regimes come in three varieties: #SuperHe, #SuperShe, and the gender-neutral #SuperMe. (They're all available for purchase here, and the great thing about #SuperMe is that it doesn't require any gear, so if you're stuck at home without a kettlebell on the loose, you can still get in shape while socially distancing yourself.)
When we made the decision to follow #SuperHe and #SuperShe before the coronavirus stopped the world, we went ahead with our plan and made a few small adjustments, which you will read below. But the basic structure of the regime has remained intact. For boys, we do our weightlifting circuit (with three sets of each exercise) on Mondays and Thursdays, our volume circuit (one set each, with most performed as a superset with another) on Tuesdays and Fridays, and our mobility and care circuit (based on a mat and that does not require equipment outside the resistance bands) on Wednesdays, with Saturdays and Sundays to rest. And for women, it's the full body circuit on Mondays and Thursdays, the lower body circuit on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the identical mobility and care circuit on Wednesdays, with free weekends.
As for the diet, that has also changed a bit. You will remember during the first part that we had a trio of days when we only ate 500 calories. Those are over. For the rest, we simply do an intermittent fast (eat within an eight-hour period of our choice, fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day) Monday through Thursday, while eating on our own schedule the remaining three days.
While the regime is really tough, he asked us: could this really be all we have to do to be torn apart like Kumail or were we kidding ourselves? So, we went to the man behind the plan and asked ourselves.
"It is definitely possible to achieve results after that program," David told us. "As long as it is consistent with the program, you will get absolutely results."
When we asked if there was a natural point where he became aware of most of his clients, which included the casts of Wonder Woman 1984 Y Black widow, hitting a wall and needing encouragement to continue, we were surprised. "Most of the time it's just the opposite, it's 'I can do more'." And I say, 'No, stay behind.' "he said with a laugh." & # 39; Keep the rhythm. & # 39; Strangely, it has been the most difficult ego to handle, since you don't push too hard. You can have a day off, relax. It is not so crazy. I think we feed it has to be all or nothing. to get results and that's not true at all. It is just a consistent mindset. Everyone knows what to eat, everyone knows that we should probably exercise, and we just don't. There is no on or off switch, it's just a consistent situation. "
With that in mind, we got to work. What follows are our journal notes from the first two weeks of our transformation period (fourth and fifth overall).
What changes did you have to make to do this strictly at home? And how do you feel about transitioning from this to a home training program?
There The first thing was to make sure I had all the equipment I needed (weights, hoods, bands, etc.) and had to make room in my, let's say, cozy apartment. There were also two exercises that required gym equipment that I had to amend to do at home: replacing the TRX bands with a sheet secured in a door frame for TRX rows on the full body circuit, and using my resistance band around of my thighs for butt bridge with barbell instead of using a barbell on lower body day. As for how I feel about the transition at home, being my own cheerleader and taking responsibility is what worried me the most, but so far it was so good! I almost like it more this way, I have more mental space to feel comfortable with each exercise, while in the gym I could try to hide or contain myself feeling ashamed or intimidated by the other people who make everything seem so easy. I know that once the gyms in CA reopen, I will have built up that confidence in the gym that I was lacking after getting comfortable with these exercises at home.
Club: I started seeing the writing on the wall long before California called to close all gyms (among many other places) at the moment as we worked to flatten this curve and keep the most vulnerable alive, so I started looking for equipment I would have to do everything at home. I found a set of adjustable weights with enough weights and a bench in my sister and brother-in-law's garage, who graciously let me drive them home for the time being. And I bought a bar at Target. Fortunately, none of the exercises in the SuperHe program required specific gym equipment other than the aforementioned weights, so everything can be done in the safety of my garage. As Alli mentioned, I also prefer the privacy of doing all of this away from prying eyes (and in my mind, judging), and honestly, I might not even go back to my gym once it reopens.
What was the most difficult aspect of each week for you? Specific exercise, finding motivation, etc.
There Week 1: Working through the pain was difficult, but all my fit friends keep telling me that it will eventually go away or that I will get used to it, so I am counting on that. Also, I think I only find my rhythm with the flow of each workout every day.
Week 2: This week the hardest part for me was not really exercising, but rather sticking with intermittent fasting. On a day that I chose to start my eight-hour schedule a little earlier than usual, I was getting hunger pains at night around 7 or 8 p.m. Dealing with that was definitely a challenge and one night I collapsed and ate a snack (albeit a very healthy cucumber snack …) around 8 p.m. To make up for it, I gave myself an extra day of flashing to moderate the guilt I felt about it.
Club: Week 1: So there were two things that tripped me up this week. One: remember to warm up. I exercise after my workday is over, and most days, I just got to main training, realizing I had forgotten to do some warm-up in the middle. Clearly, there were many other things on my mind this week, with what, look around me, everything was happening. And two: the first day I had to do a minute of skiing, I thought my legs were going to explode. Within 30 seconds, they were shaking so hard that they looked like rockets about to launch into the moon. Overcoming that is one of my immediate short-term goals.
Week 2: For me, this week I struggled with feeling like I was doing enough and eating as healthy as possible. I began to feel guilty about my decision to run small weekend businesses to help some of my favorite restaurants in business during this remarkably difficult time. And the idea that the weight-lifting program was enough exercise when we're caught up in the way we start weighing in my mind.
How were you surprised this week?
There Week 1: Productively finish exercises that seemed daunting that I didn't think I could get through. I'm not saying it's perfect yet, but knowing that I will develop strength every day and every week keeps me motivated. I also found myself wanting to keep the momentum going, despite the pain, taking an extra long walk with my dog around my mountain block on Saturday (a rest day), which was great cardiovascular exercise but mostly enjoyable to be outside.
Week 2: I am amazed at how quickly my body is adjusting to the movements with each exercise, so much so that I realized that I wanted to go beyond the respective repetitions per exercise. I didn't end up going beyond what each exercise required this week just to follow the schedule the way it should be done, but I know I could have. It is an exciting feeling not only to see the results begin to take shape so quickly, but also to FEEL myself getting stronger.
Club: Week 1: I was surprised in several ways in this first week. For starters, I found myself really looking forward to exercising every day as a means of dealing with the stress and uncertainty of our new normal right now. I've never been someone to turn to for that, but now I see why so many people do it. It gives you something you can control when you feel like you have very little elsewhere, worries you for at least 30 minutes a day, and endorphin fever ultimately carries you through the rest of your day. I was also surprised by the fact that on Saturday and Sunday rest days I felt lazy when not exercising. I also made sure to take long walks around the neighborhood for some fresh air in the midst of the quarantine, but it still didn't seem like enough. And then there was the food. With the schedule shifting to just four days of intermittent fasting and three days off, I made the decision to allow myself to eat something "normally,quot; on weekends, to feel a little more comfortable right now and not stress about food supplies and the like. But by Sunday night, I felt like I had eaten too much and was questioning my food options, looking for ways to improve next weekend. All of this points to a new Billy. I think I am really changing.
Week 2: Like Alli, I can feel stronger and stronger. Where I normally would have done the lower end of suggested reps for each set last week, I found myself able to do more this week. Not only that, but he wanted to do more. I never went beyond what we were told to do, given David's words about not pressuring him. But knowing that I felt I could and wanted to, it was new.
What changes are you noticing about yourself this week?
There Week 1: I felt a little improvement in my endurance every day, so I think how quickly I already feel responding to conditioning and resistance development. I also put on my favorite pair of jeans this week (let's face it, I live in workout gear or cozy lounge wear these days) and they definitely fit me much looser.
Week 2: A little definition in my abs is starting to take shape. It's not much, but it's there! I can also perform harder exercises that were a bit more difficult at first, like Swiss ball tosses on the full body circuit. The first week I had a hard time balancing and getting back into shape, but now that I've built some muscle in my abs and arms, I find myself having a little more control over those stretches.
Club: Week 1: Aside from everything mentioned in my previous answer, I could actually feel my remarkably skinny arms getting stronger during the week. Exercises like the barbell skull crushers, which exercise the triceps, a muscle that had apparently atrophied me based on how weak I was on Monday, and the Arnold Seated Dumbbell Press seemed impossible to me when I first tried them , but they have only become more manageable. I haven't gotten this far yet, it's only been a week, but I can say I'll get there as long as I don't give up.
Week 2: I've already begun to notice more visible muscles in my biceps and quadriceps. And I can feel my core strength growing day by day.
What are you most proud of this week?
There Week 1: Honestly, I'm only up to the occasion waking up and exercising hard five days in a row, just showing up. It has definitely been a formative experience and I really want to exercise every morning … even when I just want to keep sleeping. I always feel so good when I finish my training and start my day knowing that I have already accomplished so much.
Week 2: Now I can officially do the plank for a consecutive minute! It may not seem that difficult, but personally this really challenged me. So I consider this to be a victory and I will take any small victory where I can get it. I also made sure to go out and do some cardio on Saturday by taking a long walk around the block again. Consistency is the key.
Club: Week 1: I am truly proud to remain engaged in the midst of all that is happening. It was a really sad week, full of bad news and even worse weather. It would have been very easy for me to say "F – k it,quot; and drop onto the couch once I finished working. But I did not. And make that simple decision every afternoon to put on my workout clothes, go up to the garage and do the damn thing? You are doing more to maintain my sanity right now than anything else.
Week 2: On Monday I was able to do 25 of my 50 crunches as full crunches. By Thursday, it was 50 out of 50. I have literally never done 50 full sit-ups at once in my entire life.
What do you learn / do this week that you think you can improve next?
There Week 1: Mountaineers and board. The plank is the only exercise I wish I could hold on to for a solid minute, but I'll get there!
Week 2: While I feel like I am working all the muscles in my body and I am definitely building strength, my arms are still probably the weakest and I would really like to continue building those muscles. A goal I have for next week is to graduate from doing the cheat push-ups to try at least some regular push-ups. It's hard for me to complete a full minute of push-ups on the mobility and care day as well, so I hope to at least hit that minute mark next week with no stops.
Club: Week 1: The ski seat, without a doubt. I will become a professional at it. I am not giving myself another option.
Week 2: While I've managed to do the front board for a full minute on Wednesdays, those side boards at the end of training are still tough. I want to go a full minute without falling as soon as possible. As for the ski position, that is already marked on the list.
What advice or trick have you taken?
There Week 1: Breathe correctly and not hold your breath when trying to do a challenging exercise (don't do that!). Also the amendment to TRX ranks to do at home: I certainly didn't think a sheet could help tone my abs and arms, so it was fun to learn.
Week 2: To find a place in the room or on the floor to focus on when doing exercises that require balance, such as a BC Leg Dumbbell RDL in lower body training. When I find a place to focus, it is easier to keep balance and execute the exercise to the fullest.
Club: Week 1: With a limited amount of weights, I have to take off what I have on the dumbbell to put on the bar, which makes the process a bit slow by following the flow as established by David, while exercising the EZ bar / bar They are reserved by dumbbell lifters. By holding my barbell stuff until I'm done with the weight completely, I save a lot of time and frustration. And I keep myself in a much better flow.
Week 2: Having someone to hold your feet in place when you do sit-ups actually makes it easier, believe it or not. (Is this common knowledge? Have I been in the dark all this time?) He forced me to activate my core and not just throw my body, using whatever power I could to get me off the ground. And I could also feel my core exercising more sharply.
Sample daily menu for one of the intermittent fasting days:
There My eight hour intermittent fasting window is usually from noon to 8am, and I like to eat three meals inside that window, otherwise I am very hungry at night. However, sometimes between meals, I will eat an orange because vitamin C is so important right now.
Breakfast: unsweetened oatmeal with a sliced banana sprinkled with cinnamon
Lunch: bowl of grated soyaki chicken brown rice
Dinner: Baked salmon with lemon, dill and mustard aioli with spinach and tomato salad drizzled with olive oil
Club: Since my eight-hour schedule on fasting days is noon-8, I don't eat breakfast and start the day with lunch.
Noon: Turkey meatballs and a bowl of mixed vegetables dressed in a simple lemon and olive oil dressing.
2 p.m: Celery with peanut butter
After training: A banana
Dinner: Fried rice with cauliflower and chicken
Snack: Spicy peanuts
What was your cheat meal?
There As a quarantine treat, the charming people of Casamigos partnered with The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles in an effort to support local businesses and sent in their "Date Night,quot; dinner package, which included spaghetti with tomato sauce , a salad, a small pizza, chocolate chip bread pudding and an extra liter bottle of Casamigos Blanco. So my trap was definitely that delicious plate of spaghetti with the salad and a bite of bread pudding.
Club: So, as I said, I loosened the reins over the weekend. My husband and I wanted to do our part to help out some of the local restaurants we love in our city, so on weekdays we took out for lunch and dinner on Saturday and again for dinner on Sunday. Saturday lunch included a cheese enchilada and a crispy beef taco, Saturday dinner was a bowl of teriyaki chicken with rice and vegetables (the only healthy takeaway meal) and Sunday dinner was barbecue chicken with steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese as an accompaniment and two of the restaurant's delicious garlic rolls. The macaroni and cheese felt like a lead balloon in my stomach, but the bread felt like an angel hug. Next time, I won't eat them all at the same time.
If you're inspired to start David's show, you're in luck! He's guiding daily workouts on Instagram Live, guiding people through his 21-day body rehabilitation regimen. Be sure to visit their profile page for more details!
We will be back in two weeks for another check-in!
