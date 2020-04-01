Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 2)

While the regime is really tough, he asked us: could this really be all we have to do to be torn apart like Kumail or were we kidding ourselves? So, we went to the man behind the plan and asked ourselves.

"It is definitely possible to achieve results after that program," David told us. "As long as it is consistent with the program, you will get absolutely results."

When we asked if there was a natural point where he became aware of most of his clients, which included the casts of Wonder Woman 1984 Y Black widow, hitting a wall and needing encouragement to continue, we were surprised. "Most of the time it's just the opposite, it's 'I can do more'." And I say, 'No, stay behind.' "he said with a laugh." & # 39; Keep the rhythm. & # 39; Strangely, it has been the most difficult ego to handle, since you don't push too hard. You can have a day off, relax. It is not so crazy. I think we feed it has to be all or nothing. to get results and that's not true at all. It is just a consistent mindset. Everyone knows what to eat, everyone knows that we should probably exercise, and we just don't. There is no on or off switch, it's just a consistent situation. "

With that in mind, we got to work. What follows are our journal notes from the first two weeks of our transformation period (fourth and fifth overall).