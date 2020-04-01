Substance abuse clinician shares challenges during pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9011% %MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9012%

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population. To share yours, submit this form or email us at [email protected]

%MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9013% %MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9014%

This story was told by Amy Gaboury, a clinic at a substance use center in Massachusetts, and has been transcribed and edited from a conversation with Kristi Palma.

%MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9015% %MINIFYHTMLaaf7ab7548798ad72d790bb9a907ab9016%

My name is Amy. I am a full-time clinician at a substance use center in Massachusetts. We work with a highly exposed population, not only for infectious diseases, but also for suicide and overdose. People, of course, talk about everyone who is fighting on the front line, and I give them lots of accessories to do it. But I feel like some of the other health care populations are not that talked about.

So far, we have not had anyone come in who has had a temperature. But we have had a couple of people on the premises who, during their stay there, because some of them may be there for up to a month, develop cough and respiratory symptoms. We simply isolate them in their own room, bring them meals, bring them any clinical work, and simply monitor them. And fortunately the two we've had seem to be just cold symptoms. But we have to treat it as it is (COVID-19). But our nurses don't have the right PPE, because even hospitals can't get it.

I have two young children at home. It sucks to go to work every day without knowing if you are going to get in touch with someone who has it and take it home. But we are essential workers for a reason.

We are trying to help them medically detoxify from whatever substances they use. I work with them to develop what they want to do after detoxification, if they are planning to go home, if they want to continue care. We are trying to help people obtain long-term residential facility placement. It is difficult right now because most places do not accept people. People who cannot be located are frustrated and stop treatment. Right now, at this point, I'm just encouraging people to stay on treatment.

I've seen a couple of articles on how overdose rates are likely to end up going up during this, which I definitely agree with because meetings are closing and people are unable to go out and connect to their recovery community. Usually, we have meetings, AA and NA meetings, that come into our facilities. We have not had that because we are not allowing any visitors.

They tell us to isolate ourselves, and isolation is a great trigger for people. We are told at a social distance and not to be in groups of people and that is really what drives a lot of the recovery community: meetings and gatherings and being around other people. It’s just hard. I know that much of the recovery community is doing online meetings, but it's not really the same. You could sit home drunk or drugged and no one will know, but if you walk into such a meeting, people will surround you and support you and help you.

If someone is trying to get into a detox, just keep asking for a bed because things change so fast. We will be completely full and then, five minutes later, someone will decide to leave and that will open a bed. If you know someone who is struggling or has struggled in the past, just contact them and make sure they are okay. The Marsi Road app lists all the detoxes in the state, all the admission phone numbers to call, it generally lists how many beds are available.

Contact any support you have. Don't try to do it alone.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.