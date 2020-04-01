Stuck inside? Here's an Australian kids program that all parents can love

SYDNEY, Australia – Joe Brumm's daughter was 3 years old when she was first admitted to a hospital with an asthma-like illness. She spent a week in intensive care.

"When he gets a cold, his lungs close," said Brumm, the creator of "Bluey," a very popular Australian children's cartoon for children ages 5-7.

In "Bluey," Brumm, 41, turned moments from his own family life into a series of seven-minute episodes. These range from mundane quarrels, homework, and playtime to more troublesome situations, such as visiting your daughter's hospital.

The difference is that, on screen, it is a family of dogs.

In a country of just 25 million people, the show has aired more than 200 million times, making it the most popular show on ABC iview, the on-demand service of the Australian public broadcaster.