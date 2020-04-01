Stuck inside? Here's an Australian kids program that all parents can love

SYDNEY, Australia – Joe Brumm's daughter was 3 years old when she was first admitted to a hospital with an asthma-like illness. She spent a week in intensive care.
"When he gets a cold, his lungs close," said Brumm, the creator of "Bluey," a very popular Australian children's cartoon for children ages 5-7.
In "Bluey," Brumm, 41, turned moments from his own family life into a series of seven-minute episodes. These range from mundane quarrels, homework, and playtime to more troublesome situations, such as visiting your daughter's hospital.
The difference is that, on screen, it is a family of dogs.
In a country of just 25 million people, the show has aired more than 200 million times, making it the most popular show on ABC iview, the on-demand service of the Australian public broadcaster.
And this week, "Bluey,quot; won an International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program, with winners announced online due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of the award ceremony in Cannes.
"Bluey,quot; started to go global last year. Disney purchased the rights to the series, and it premiered at Disney Junior in the United States in September, and is now on Disney +. Youku, a Chinese streaming service, shows it dubbed in Mandarin.
"Bluey,quot; speaks with frank frankness and authenticity not only about the experience of being a child, but also of being a parent. If it becomes a hit both abroad and at home, "Bluey,quot; could rival "The Wiggles,quot; as Australia's most popular cultural children's export.
The dog family lives in a suburban house in Brisbane with palm trees, colorful birds, and endless sunny days, not to mention the city's quintessential "Queenslander,quot; houses with corrugated iron roofs and shady terraces.
Jane Gould, Disney's senior vice president of strategy and content ideas, said the Australian vibe and strong character accents were not a problem for young viewers in the United States, but they would have been in the past.
"Our children live in a much more global community than adults," said Gould, adding that because of the Internet, children today have heard a wider variety of voices.
Daley Pearson, co-founder of Ludo Studio, which produced the show, said "Bluey,quot; was "a show for parents who hate children's shows." He described it as a mix of "Peppa Pig,quot; and "Family Guy," minus the latter's vulgarity.
"I think kids can handle a lot more things than film and television writers give them credit for," added Pearson. "They can handle heavy issues of commitment, cooperation or death, or jealousy."
And while showing off as "Peppa Pig,quot; lampoon a clumsy father figure, "Bluey,quot; celebrates the father, Bandit, as an equal, capable, and fun father, alongside his wife, Chilli. Bandit is always sympathetic to her children, dedicates time to games and contributes equally to household chores. This representation has been described by several Australian media as "innovative,quot;.
At a launch party for a range of "Bluey,quot; toys and books in Sydney a few months ago, about 30 parents sat waiting while their children sat on the floor, enthralled, as they read a story of "Bluey."
James Brown, 39, who attended the event with his wife and two children, said: “I like the father. It's a really interesting role model for parents trying to do a little more than the traditional model. "
"There is not a lot of television where that is represented," he added.
But Brumm said he did not intend to redefine parents.
"I was just trying to show what I was doing at home and with the kids," he said. "We still joke around with my father because he never changed a diaper," she added, using the Australian word for a diaper. “The roles were probably more divided back then. For my wife and me, everything is inside. "
Brumm, who also worked on the British cartoon "Charlie and Lola," said he based "Bluey,quot; on a Blue Heeler dog of the same name that had grown up in Queensland.
Also known as an Australian cattle dog, Blue Heelers, a mix of native wild dingoes and domestic breeds, were bred to raise animals over long distances. They are celebrated in Australia for their loyalty and intelligence and the blue tint of their coats.
“There are so many Australian shows that they are cockatoos, koalas and kangaroos. I just found this truly quintessential Australian dog, ”said Brumm.
When Brumm had his own children, both under the age of 10, he started scoring the games they played, he said, and these "just morphed into these strange,quot; Monty Python "scenarios.
Brumm said he soon realized that he had never before seen a depiction of an unstructured child's play, with all the strange and meaningless twists it can take, on a children's television show.
It was equally important to him to show the charm and nostalgia of watching children grow up. A trademark of "Bluey,quot; is the realistic dialogue and constant dribbling of random and fun questions young people ask about the world: "Where do rocks come from?" "Why are some plants food, like lettuce, but other plants are not food?"
Sky Scott, 36, a physical therapist who was at the recent toy launch, said he loved "Bluey,quot; because it portrayed "the humor of parenting." She She even watches it with friends without her children, she added.
"There are so many things we can identify with as parents,quot; on the show, he said.
Teigan Butchers, 36, who attended the event with her 6-year-old daughter, said "Bluey,quot; represented "many of life's normalities: chores and bedtime and rules." When we were growing up, we had fairy tales, which are a little less realistic. "
Brumm said this sense of realism was what "Bluey,quot; was all about. "There is a lot of hard work with the children and there is a lot of laughter going on in the cracks," he said. "I wanted to get to the core of what's in a family's engine room."