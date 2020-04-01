Storage compensation for weeds stored during coronavirus quarantine

WENN

Cardi B's husband and a friend are photographed carrying a large box in their Ferrari in front of a marijuana dispensary, Cookies Melrose, in Los Angeles.

Make up forBasic needs during quarantine include cannabis. While other Americans have been storing food and toilet paper for blocking the coronavirus, the Migos Star has been caught getting his supply of recreational drugs that could last more than a month.

On Monday, March 30, the husband of Cardi B He was seen outside a marijuana dispensary, Cookies Melrose, in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old star was seen with a friend, who was carrying a large box from the store. They were loading it in their red Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The hit maker "Ric Flair Drip" took precautions when wearing a custom mask, but only covered his mouth while his nose was exposed. He kept the rest of his casual style on for the excursion, sporting a yellow top over a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants, while paired with a gold watch.

Putting aside his purchase of marijuana, Offset was recently forced to defend himself after being accused of cheating Cardi B again. The cheating allegations came after Offset was seen hiding his Cardi phone during a live broadcast. While the couple were still home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta-born rapper logged onto Instagram Live to show him that he was playing with some of his friends.

When he heard Cardi approach, Offset quickly hid his phone. The raptor "liked" didn't seem to notice, as she casually spoke to the camera before leaving the room. Once the Bronx woman left the room, the 28-year-old father of four quickly pulled out his phone and started texting someone.

People became suspicious of her act, with an accusation: "She has never been faithful to her." Another said: "It will break his heart. Unfortunately." Another user advised Cardi to "drop it," adding: "He doesn't even seem to be the type to use condoms with his h ** s."

She later returned to Instagram Live to criticize people for communicating. "I know you are all doing something out of nowhere from that stream when I was playing and my little girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone," she said to the haters, "whatever they say, I put the phone on."

"Let's go with … we have so much negativity energy here in the air, illness. Don't bring any of that negativity to my family. We relax, man. We are not in every way. All positive," he continued claiming about his family and his relationship with Cardi.

"We have investments and big moves to come," he added, before addressing critics, "Everyone is doing something out of nothing. That is nothing. I am not doing anything negative."