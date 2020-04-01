Stock markets in Asia are plunged into serious warning from the US. USA: Live updates

Asian markets slide lower due to gloomy investor sentiment.
Markets fell early Wednesday in Asia as investors took in worrying constant news about the economic ramifications of the global coronavirus outbreak.
The major indices in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were modestly lower at midday, as financial markets settled into a slow routine of bad news. While the panic of the past few weeks seemed to have lessened, numerous signs pointed to bleak prospects for a rapid recovery.
After the closure of Wall Street on Tuesday, President Trump said at a press conference that the United States would face "a very painful two weeks, very very painful." US government scientists USA They projected that the outbreak could kill up to 240,000 Americans.
Futures markets forecast that Europe and the United States would open lower later on Wednesday. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term, a safe haven for traditional investment, they rose, as did gold futures. Oil prices were mixed.
At noon, the Tokyo Nikkei 225 Index had fallen 1.2 percent and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong had fallen 0.8 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.1 percent. Markets in mainland China, which often disagree with stocks elsewhere, were moderately higher, with the Shanghai Composite Index increasing 0.4 percent.
The hectic Wall Street month ends with a fall.
March was a month of rapid change in financial markets: the S,amp;P 500 suffered its worst one-day drop since 1987 before recording its best three-day streak since 1933, oil prices collapsed, interest rates plummeted and Wall Street's more esoteric markets cluttered.
The roller coaster came as investors were overwhelmed by the shutdown of the world economy. At the beginning of the month, the record 11-year bull market ended and the trade stopped more than once to avoid a collapse.
A huge fiscal and political response at the end of the month helped undo some of the worst damage. The S,amp;P 500 recovered more than half of its losses in the last week of the month after lawmakers approved a $ 2 trillion spending package and the Federal Reserve said it would buy an unlimited amount of government-backed debt to keep the functioning of markets.
But even as stocks rebounded much from their low point, March was the worst month for the S,amp;P 500 since October 2008, when investors feared a collapse of the economy in the wake of the global financial crisis. The S,amp;P 500 fell 12.5 percent this month. The index is down 20 percent so far this year.
Shares on Tuesday fell 1.6 percent.
Calmer markets don't mean the worst is over. As consumers stay home and factories close, millions of workers have lost their jobs. Economic data showing the extent of the damage has only just begun to come in, and Wall Street analysts continue to lower expectations for the economy.
Public health officials pressured airlines to collect passenger data. They rejected.
For 15 years, the United States government has been lobbying airlines to prepare for a possible pandemic Gather passenger contact information so that public health authorities can locate people exposed to a contagious virus.
Airlines have repeatedly refused, including this month, as the coronavirus proliferated in the United States. Now the country is paying a price.
As the coronavirus spread to the United States earlier this year, the federal government was unable to contact or monitor airline passengers who may have been exposed to the disease or were bringing it to new communities.
Airline executives and lobbyists have protested that it would be expensive and time-consuming to begin collecting basic information such as email addresses and phone numbers for all passengers.