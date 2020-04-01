Stock markets in Asia are plunged into serious warning from the US. USA: Live updates

Asian markets slide lower due to gloomy investor sentiment.

Markets fell early Wednesday in Asia as investors took in worrying constant news about the economic ramifications of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The major indices in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were modestly lower at midday, as financial markets settled into a slow routine of bad news. While the panic of the past few weeks seemed to have lessened, numerous signs pointed to bleak prospects for a rapid recovery.

%MINIFYHTMLe805136d8185eebd5bc65cd92af2872811% %MINIFYHTMLe805136d8185eebd5bc65cd92af2872812%

After the closure of Wall Street on Tuesday, President Trump said at a press conference that the United States would face "a very painful two weeks, very very painful." US government scientists USA They projected that the outbreak could kill up to 240,000 Americans.

Futures markets forecast that Europe and the United States would open lower later on Wednesday. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term, a safe haven for traditional investment, they rose, as did gold futures. Oil prices were mixed.