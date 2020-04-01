Steve Addazio runs CSU Rams from Cape Cod while players do heavy lifting in Fort Collins

%MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b11% %MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b12%

Trey McBride's conditioning homework on Wednesday? Helping new CSU Rams coach Steve Addazio move.

%MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b13% %MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b14%

Or rather, helping offensive line coach Louis Addazio, Steve's son, move Steve's things to Louis's new home.

%MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b15% %MINIFYHTML8da3a1405929e1ff11e70ef9a4b9080b16%

"It's automatic, you have to respect the coach and make sure his stuff moves," said Rams tight end McBride, a Fort Morgan native. "So I made sure I could help. It was close, so that's fine. It overlapped a little bit. ”

Fears about the spread of the coronavirus have made it a rare spring for college athletics in general. It's especially odd at Fort Collins right now, as the state's second largest college football program is effectively running from New England.

Addazio, who was hired in December, remains installed in the family home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, managing the Rams' daily routine – meetings, planning, recruiting calls – from half a continent away.

"We are all socially distanced, we are all trying to do our part," Addazio said Wednesday during a press conference.

"I know there are extenuating circumstances, but right now (they are) not extenuating enough for me to get on a plane." I don't think it's the right thing for me to do now. "

The CSU campus will be closed for the remainder of the spring semester, and students will be taking classes remotely. The Rams began spring drills on February 29, getting seven practices, more than half while on pads, before the NCAA began closing all athletic programs indefinitely during the second week of March.

"As I said to our children," we are in a race until September 5, "said Addazio.

The Rams are holding staff meetings every day via video chat at 7 a.m., Addazio said, with coaches holding individual unit meetings via video chat after that. Addazio makes the team log into a remote meeting every day at 2:30 p.m.

"We tried to structure it (almost) as if we were there," the coach explained. "It is important to get into a routine as quickly as possible."

A spokesman for the CSU athletic department said the spring game scheduled for April 9 was "unlikely,quot; on the scheduled date. The Rams had eight practices remaining when college sports closed across the country.

Addazio is not confident he will get those eight back before the end of the summer, or he can organize on-campus recruiting camps in June or July, but he is "optimistic,quot; that the regular season will start on time.

The Rams' first game is especially critical for the CSU faithful as they are slated to host rival CU Buffs at Canvas Stadium for The Rocky Mountain Showdown on September 5. It would be the first time the Buffs have played on Canvas, which opened in August 2017.

Until then, Addazio runs the show from afar, trying to maintain his routine as much as possible, including a stretch of calls with recruits on Wednesday morning, just like always. Almost.

"I've been in front of this computer screen since early this morning," laughed Addazio. "I said to myself: What am I doing? This is crazy." But this is where we are. "

And he is where he is.

With Rams players doing some heavy lifting 2,000 miles to the east.

"The frame of his bed (it was the heaviest), sure," McBride laughed. "I had a chest of drawers that was heavy … but it wasn't too bad."